Giants Land 2028 MLB All-Star Game in Major Win for San Francisco

The stars are coming to the Bay Area.

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that the San Francisco Giants would host the 2028 MLB All-Star Game at Oracle Park, marking the ballpark's first time hosting the mid-summer classic since 2007.

In announcing the selection of Oracle Park for the 2028 exhibition, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred cited the city's fans, baseball history and the stadium itself as being key factors in the host choice.

“With its passionate fanbase, world-class ballpark, and rich baseball history, San Francisco will be an outstanding host for All-Star Week, which culminates in one of Major League Baseball’s best traditions, the Midsummer Classic,” Manfred said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the excitement of All-Star Week and the celebration of baseball to the Bay Area.”

San Francisco's Rich All-Star History

Willie Mays salutes the crowd at the 2007 MLB All-Star Game in San Francisco. Credit: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2007 game, held at what was then known as AT&T Park, marked a celebration of the city of San Francisco and their baseball history. The Giants were represented by Barry Bonds in what was his 14th and final All-Star selection. Fellow San Francisco legend - and Bonds' godfather - Willie Mays was honored in a pre-game ceremony at the event.

Bonds went 0-for-2 with two flyouts in the game, while Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners won MVP honors thanks to the first inside-the-park home run in MLB All-Star history. The American League ultimately withstood a ninth-inning comeback by the National League and held on for a 5-4 victory.

San Francisco has also hosted the 1961 and 1984 games, which were held at Candlestick Park.

San Francisco Will Be Ready for 2028

Oracle Park. Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the years since the 2007 game, Oracle Park has undergone plenty of changes aimed at continuing to revitalize the 26-year-old stadium. Most recently, the club introduced the new King Street Gallery fan space, renovated suites and numerous technological upgrades. Still present, however, are the iconic Coca-Cola bottle and slides in left field, the nine-foot bronze Mays statue outside the main entrance and, of course, the famous McCovey Cove.

The Giants' appointment as host of the 2028 exhibition also offers hope for the future and for how it might look for an organization currently mired in a disappointing 2026 campaign, sitting fourth in the NL West (50-71) and 22.5 games back of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite what has been a woeful 2026, San Francisco is optimistic about a future that could ultimately see young stars like Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee be involved in the 2028 showcase at their home park.

Before the Giants get their turn to host, the 2027 game will be held at the Chicago Cubs' legendary Wrigley Field. But July of 2028 isn't too far away, so let the planning begin.