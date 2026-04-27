What Blue Jays Fans Missed From Series Victory Over Guardians This Weekend

It was a good weekend to be a fan of the Toronto Blue Jays, as the team is finally starting to look like the ballclub that came up just short of taking home a World Series ring in '25. Granted, injuries have plagued the roster, but regardless of the reason, L's have been piling up for the ballclub.

The last week has been different, though, and the Jays' series with the Cleveland was a perfect example to support the fact that this team is not an under .500 ballclub. They are finally figuring out how to play missing key guys, and the offense is finding a groove again.

If fans weren't able to tune in this weekend, there are a few things they missed that the final box score won't tell.

Louis Varland is key to this bullpen as he recorded back-to-back saves. Kazuma Okamoto is gaining confidence at the plate, finally. Max Scherzer's woes are continuing and he's heading to the injured list.

Closer Issues Could Be Fully Resolved

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Louis Varland (77) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Varland's first appearance this series came in game two, and everyone in Rogers Centre was holding their breath as he had quite a jam to get out of, as back-to-back singles followed by a double put a run on the board for the Guardians.

But with bases loaded and only one out, Varland came through. He worked an eight-pitch at-bat with Bo Naylor, which led to a strikeout. Then, the next player up faced the same fate. It was a 30-pitch inning, and he was still available the next game.

The finale was an easier outing for Varland as he faced four batters and logged back-to-back K's to end the game.

Okamoto Turning Into Slugging Machine

Toronto is now 5-3 in its last eight games in big part to Okamoto finding his swing. He isn't chasing nearly as much, and when he commits to a pitch, it is a thing of beauty. In this series, Okamoto went 4-for-9 with a pair of homers and three RBI.

Kazuma Okamoto ties the game with his second home run in as many days! pic.twitter.com/fSdVzfPixJ — MLB (@MLB) April 25, 2026

Scherzer's Start in Series Opener

The game didn't begin in Scherzer's favor as the lead-off man, Daniel Schneemann, hit a bomb to right field on the eighth pitch. Then, Angel Martínez hit a two-run homer in the same inning, and another one on Scherzer in the third.

Scherzer needed one strikeout to cross the 3,500 strikeout career milestone, and he didn't get it. If there was a time for the veteran to be struggling, it would be when the starting rotation isn't bleeding with injuries.

Now the Jays are gearing up to face off with the Boston Red Sox and keep this momentum rolling while key faces inch closer to getting healthy. The Blue Jays announced on Monday that he would go on the 15-day IL and Chase Lee will join the team from Triple-A Buffalo.