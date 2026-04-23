Latest Blue Jays Injury Update: Key Faces Making Progress Back to Roster

To say the Toronto Blue Jays have been dealing with an injury crisis to start the '26 season would be the understatement of the century, as players are dropping like flies.

The biggest hit has been blows to the pitching staff, but the hitting lineup isn't doing much better, as Alejandro Kirk, George Springer, and Addison Barger are all missing significant time with their injuries.

Kirk underwent surgery for a broken thumb only a couple of weeks ago, so he is still a ways out while others are getting quite close to being off the dreaded injured list.

While this is less than an ideal situation for John Schneider and the Jays, the team is starting to find a little momentum, and if something like this is going to happen, it is definitely better to take place now rather than in August or September.

So, how are some of the key faces progressing at this point?



*Note* The following information is per MLB and the official Blue Jays report.

Starting Pitcher Trey Yesavage: Right Shoulder Impingement

Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) celebrates after a double play during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Yesavage is one of those arms that everyone was excited to watch this season after his storybook year that helped lead the Blue Jays to the World Series. However, nobody has been able to see him pitch yet.

While it is disappointing he has yet to take the mound in the majors, he has been able to make a rehab start in Triple-A Buffalo. It hasn't been decided yet if he will make one more, as he did reach 96MPH, but when he returns, the Jays want him long-term.

Starting Pitcher Jose Berrios: Right Elbow Stress Fracture

Berrios was another gut punch to the starting rotation, but he has already made two rehab starts in the minors. He will continue to work up his pitch count, gradually, before considering his return to the Blue Jays mound.

All 5️⃣ strikeouts from José Berríos' second rehab start🦾 pic.twitter.com/eBQ3oz9awf — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) April 23, 2026

All of Berrios' progress is more than comforting as Toronto is without Cody Ponce, who went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Designated Hitter/Outfielder George Springer: Fractured Left Big Toe

Toronto has been without Springer since April 12, but he returned to straight-line running and batting practice on the field just a few days ago. The Blue Jays are off today, and since Springer has been deemed day-to-day, there will be more information on him soon.

It is likely that Springer will DH once he returns to make sure reinjury is less probable.

Right Fielder Addison Barger: Left Ankle Sprain

Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger (47) hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Barger is inching very close to the roster as he was seen on April 21, base running, and has been practicing hitting as well as fielding. Once he feels better running at full speed, he will be back with the team.

These are not the only players that Toronto is without, but they are the closest to returning to the game. Some have timelines that reach out to mid-May, Shane Bieber, but it is still disheartening to think about another month without a starting pitcher.

The Jays are finally starting to find a groove as they have won three of their last four games. Now they head back to Rogers Centre to take on the No.1 team in the NL Central. The team needs to fire on all cylinders to take home a win here, but it is definitely possible for the Blue Jays to win this series, short-handed or not.