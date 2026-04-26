Massive Turnaround From Blue Jays Slugger Provides Much-Needed Power

Anybody following baseball this year knows of the injury crisis that is happening for the Toronto Blue Jays right now. As injuries have sidelined key players, the last thing the Jays needed was the guys on the field not performing.

Well, that has been the case for some, especially in the batting order, which does not pair well with Alejandro Kirk, George Springer, and Addison Barger not on the roster.

It was a huge loss when Bo Bichette left this offseason, but the organization gambled on KBO standout Kazuma Okamoto in hopes that Okamoto would thrive in his major league debut against the best arms in the world.

When Kazuma Okamoto really commits to a swing, it's just so damn pretty. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/KAkcvPLs9r — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 25, 2026

At first, that was far from the case. Okamoto was chasing, not committing to pitches, and striking out, a gut-twisting time for manager John Schneider. However, the Blue Jays' third baseman is finding his swing.

Toronto is limping along as the team waits for men to get healthy, but with some power in the order, the Jays might get back to .500 before people come off IL. After going on a four-game losing streak, Okamoto locked in, and the club is now 4-3 in its last week

Okamoto in the Last Seven Games

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) takes a bat against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

It is an incredibly good sign for Toronto to have Okamoto's possible nerves finally going away, as he has a trio of homers in the last week to complement seven RBI, five drawn walks, and scoring seven runs himself.

In the Blue Jays' nice little run that they are putting together, he is batting .375, which isn't nearly as impressive as a near .800 slugging percentage. The organization was in desperate need of some explosive power, and they are finally starting to see it in Okamoto.

Early Season Issues

It didn't appear that Okamoto was going to have any issue taking on the majors, as he hit .300 while slugging .600 in the five games he played in March. But K's quickly become a problem, and he couldn't make contact.

In the first four games in April, Okamoto had eight combined strikeouts, four in one game alone. He went 2-for-14, and the Jays were losing badly. But it doesn't matter how he started, just how he finishes.

In the year, Okamoto only has an OPS of .743. Keep in mind that he is currently slugging higher than that.

The Jays are wrapping up against the Cleveland Guardians before taking on the bottom of the AL East, the Boston Red Sox. The Sox have an incredible pitching staff, so Okamoto will continue to be tested, but it looks like he is up for the challenge.