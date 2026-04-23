Blue Jays vs Guardians Preview: Probable Starters, How Toronto Can Win Series

The 2025 American League pennant winners have had less than an ideal start to their season as the ballclub has fallen victim to the injured list in a big way.

However, the team has finally caught some momentum as the Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to Rogers Centre after winning three of their last four to end the road trip.

The Jays are now forced to face off, however, with the Cleveland Guardians, who sit at the top of the AL Central. But at least the leaders of the starting rotation is back up for the Blue Jays, as the probable pitching lineups have now been released.

April 24: Max Scherzer vs. Gavin Williams

April 25: Kevin Gausman vs. Joey Cantillo

April 26: Dylan Cease vs. Slade Cecconi

Game 1 Will Be Toughest One to Win

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches to the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

There have been two different versions of Scherzer that have shown up when he is pitching at home this year and Toronto needs the veteran that showed up against the Rockies, when allowed one earned run in six innings, rather than the eight runs the Twins scored in just over two innings in Scherzer's last start at Rogers Centre.

Williams, on the other hand, has been nearly perfect on the road for the Guardians. The Blue Jays must be wary of strikeouts as he has retired 17 in a pair of away games this year.

Last Two Games Should Equal Victory

To start the season, Gausman struck out 21 batters in two starts, and while he excels on his home mound, Cease does as well. He complements Gausman's 21 strikeouts with 20 of his own in his two starts at Rogers Centre.

The most strikeouts in a game this year:



12 - Dylan Cease, 3/28

12 - Dylan Cease, tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/eWC2RdTGNU — MLB (@MLB) April 21, 2026

While those two are excellent in Toronto, the Guardians as a whole do not do well on the road at the plate, as the ballclub is one of the worst in the AL in hitting when outside of Ohio this year. Cleveland sits at the bottom half of the league across the board:

RBI- 11th

Runs scored- 8th/9th

.219 Batting average- 10th

.299 On-Base Percentage- 11th

.665 OPS- 9th

This team can hit doubles and can hit homers. But if the Blue Jays can keep them contained in the field, then both of the last two games should be W's.

The Blue Jays have a nice two-series stretch at home before going back on the road. The season is far from over, but if Toronto wants to get above .500 while the roster is bleeding, they have to win when their best are making starts, so this series needs to be theirs.