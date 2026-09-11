What Blue Jays Fans Should Watch for This Weekend in the AL Wild-Card Race

It's hard to believe, but the 2026 MLB playoffs are nearly here. Two weeks remain in the regular season, and the Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a tight playoff race. Four of the six American League playoff spots are essentially determined.

The American League West division winner and the sixth wild-card spot are undecided. The Blue Jays are looking to grab the sixth seed. Unfortunately, Toronto did themselves no favors by dropping two out of three to the Athletics.

John Schneider's team returns home for a critical three-game series vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

A.L. Wild Card Update

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Friday, the Blue Jays (73-74) are one game behind the Cleveland Guardians (74-73). However, Toronto holds the crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over Cleveland, so the Blue Jays would get in if both teams are tied at the end of the year.

The Texas Rangers (72-75) sit two games back after a series loss to the Seattle Mariners. Texas clinched the tiebreaker over Toronto with a four-game sweep in June. Baltimore (71-76) is three games back, so the Blue Jays could dampen the Orioles' playoff hopes with a series win this weekend.

The Houston Astros (75-72) lead the A.L. West, but they could also be in the wild card hunt if the Rangers move ahead of Houston.

Weekend Series to Watch

Guardians at Twins (three-game series)



Friday: Parker Messick (11-9, 2.53 ERA) vs. Taj Bradley (11-6, 3.95 ERA)



Saturday: Gavin Williams (13-7, 2.28 ERA) vs. Bailey Ober (7-5, 4.28 ERA)



Sunday: Joey Cantillo (9-9, 4.00 ERA) vs. Joe Ryan (6-9, 4.10 ERA)

Rangers at Diamondbacks (three-game series)



Friday: MacKenzie Gore (8-10, 4.51 ERA) vs. Merrill Kelly (9-13, 5.06 ERA)



Saturday: Kumar Rocker (5-11, 4.61 ERA) vs. Brandon Pfaadt (7-2, 3.53 ERA)



Sunday: TBD vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (15-5, 2.55 ERA)

Astros at Rays (three-game series)



Friday: Miguel Ullola (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Drew Rasmussen (14-5, 2.88 ERA)



Saturday: Peter Lambert (8-8, 3.67 ERA) vs. Ian Seymour (9-6, 4.33 ERA)



Sunday: Hayden Wesneski (5-1, 3.35 ERA) vs. Freddy Peralta (8-11, 4.82 ERA)

It's a huge weekend for every team, but the Blue Jays know what's at stake. George Springer spoke about the mission over the next couple of weeks, per Theo DeRosa of MLB.com.

"This team's going to be playing some meaningful baseball over the next 15, 16 days," Springer said. "I think everybody in that locker room believes in each other and understands the mission and knows what has to happen."

The Blue Jays have to stack series wins to make a postseason push possible. They have an excellent opportunity to potentially knock one team out of contention while also gaining ground in the standings. Hopefully, a return home will be the jolt this team needs.