Blue Jays Must Make This Adjustment With the Hitting Order Before Its Too Late

There isn't one person with access to the internet who does not know of the offensive struggles that stem from the Toronto Blue Jays and their half-a-billion-dollar man, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has seemingly lost all power in his bat.

Usually, Guerrero Jr. is known for slugging, but this year he's classified as a rally killer as he continues to ground out to double plays. He can't get the ball out of the infield, and things are not getting any better for him.

That said, John Schneider continues to trot him out there in the three-hole every day and is then surprised that this offense cannot get going. Months ago, at the very least, he should have been moved down the lineup.

#BlueJays could've used a big hit in this spot from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.



Heck, a sac fly would've also been sufficient.



Microcosm of his season, really. It's been a tough go. #BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/Ani77KltvH — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) September 9, 2026

Now that it is September and the Jays are, by the grace of the baseball Gods, still in the playoff race, their stud continues to let them down, which was low-lighted Wednesday in the team's shutout loss.

Plenty of times, No. 27 has had many opportunities to come through, which happened again against the Athletics in their 2-0 loss. Late in the game, Guerrero Jr. came up to the plate with runners on the corners and one out. He swings at this first pitch, which grounds right into the dirt for an inning-ending double play.

The Jays' offense is boasting some of the worst numbers in the game, and with how he has swung the bat this year, he is a monumental part of that. The time for half measures is over; their first baseman needs to be benched, even if it is just for a game.

Proposed Batting Order Without Vladdy

Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman (21) hits a single against the Yankees. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For whatever reason, their skipper is completely unwilling to move him down the order, which was warranted a long time ago, as a .619 OPS over the last 30 games shouldn't put him as the No.3 hitter. So, let's bench him and give the up-and-coming slugger Sean Keys some reps at the plate.

Keys was finally called back up after crushing the baseball in Buffalo, and since rejoining the club is 3-for-8 with a home run. That complements their solidified leadoff man, Brett Bateman, quite nicely alongside a red-hot Kazuma Okamoto and Alejandro Kirk.

CF Brett Bateman RF Nathan Lukes C Alejandro Kirk DH George Springer 3B Kazuma Okamoto LF Josh Smith SS Andres Gimenez 1B Sean Keys 2B Ernie Clement

Josh Smith has played a little outfield as the ultimate utility man, and with how he is swinging a bat lately should definitely be in the lineup, but if a lefty is on the bump, then it should flip-flop to Charles McAdoo. Other than that, that would be a pretty solid lineup.

Toronto's offense is begging for a spark, and if nothing changes, nothing is going to change. It is time to blow things up and give 27 a couple of days off. They cannot be successful without him, and if some time on the bench can knock his head straight, do it.