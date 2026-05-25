Who the Toronto Blue Jays Will Turn to Against the Miami Marlins

The Toronto Blue Jays are building substantial momentum towards the end of May. They've won four straight games heading into Sunday's action, and are creeping back towards a .500 record. With injured players inching closer to a return, fans can hopefully see the full potential of the 2026 Blue Jays.

Toronto will stay at home to host the Miami Marlins to begin the week. The Marlins wrapped up a seven-game homestand with a series win against the New York Mets.

Here is who manager John Schneider will give the ball to in each game of this series, according to Arden Zwelling of Blue Jays on Sportsnet.

Game 1: Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage delivers a pitch. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yesavage has been brilliant since coming off the injured list in late April. The young righty has posted a 2-1 record with a ridiculous 1.07 ERA. The Blue Jays have been cautious with Yesavage, but in his previous start against the New York Yankees, he threw a season-high 95 pitches.

Yesavage was largely responsible for the 2-1 win on May 20th. He threw six scoreless innings, allowed just two hits, no walks, and struck out eight. He's only allowed three earned runs this entire season.

A key to his early-season success is his offspeed pitches. Yesavage's splitter has only seen five hits off it with eight strikeouts, and the slider has allowed just three hits. The 22-year-old ranks in the 97th percentile in hard-hit percentage (25.4) and in the 92nd percentile in barrel percentage (3.2), according to Baseball Savant. Janson Junk will get the ball for the Marlins.

Game 2: TBD

As they have several times this season, Toronto will throw a bullpen game in this spot on Tuesday. Miami will send Sandy Alcantara to the mound. The previous bullpen game went very well, as the Blue Jays allowed just three hits en route to a 2-0 victory.

Braydon Fisher got the ball first and struck out four in 1 1/3 innings. Adam Macko followed Fisher and earned his first career win. But it was Spencer Miles who impressed the most on Thursday. The rookie had the longest outing of his career, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing two hits with six strikeouts.

Miles has been a gem for Schneider, and it's expected that he'll receive a bulk of the work on Tuesday.

Game 3: Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman pitches. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In a season filled with injuries across the board, Gausman has been a steady presence in the starting rotation. He'll be making his 12th start of the season on Wednesday and has a 4-3 record with a 3.23 ERA.

He pitched the opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates and tied a season-high of 6 2/3 innings. He surrendered six hits, one earned run, one walk, and eight strikeouts. The veteran has been quite effective at staying in the zone and keeping his walks down.

Gausman will be paired up with Eury Perez (3-6, 4.91 ERA) in the series finale on Wednesday.