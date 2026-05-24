Blue Jays Four-Game Win Streak Puts Them Right Where They Were in 2025

At first glance, it might seem like getting excited over a team that is still a couple of games under .500 at this point in the season might not be warranted. However, the Toronto Blue Jays have been through the wringer already, and a four-game win streak is cause for celebration.

After taking down the Yankees in the Bronx, the Jays travelled back to Toronto to face the Pittsburgh Pirates and Paul Skenes. The Blue Jays were up for the challenge and have secured the series victory while looking for a sweep on Sunday.

Now, Toronto sits at 25-27 through 52 games, exactly where they were at this time in 2025, except this year is a little different. The Blue Jays are not even close to fully healthy yet, and the offense is still looks discombobulated.

However, key players are inching close to returning, and the bats are starting to look like the ones everyone came to know last season, highlighted by a healthy George Springer, who has now homered in three of his last six games.

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

All of the momentum has shifted for the 2026 Jays this weekend, whereas last season, the Blue Jays had just been swept to fall to that record. Now that this team has figured out how to roll with all of these punches, they are right back in this thing.

After Saturday's game, where Toronto secured the series against the Pirates, the Jays hold the bottom wild card spot. Not where they ultimately want to be, but a better place than they were at this time last season.

This roster is still without talent and nowhere near as good as it can be. But once they find themselves, it could be an impossible team to beat, especially in a seven-game stretch.

Who the Blue Jays are Still Missing

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates hitting a home run against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Even though a plethora of rookies have been stepping up in the absence of many, it will be more than beneficial for Toronto to see some established talent back on the roster.

The first names that the Jays could be welcoming back are outfielder Nathan Lukes, starting pitcher Shane Bieber, and catcher Alejandro Kirk, with utility man Addison Barger hopefully not too far behind.

But, they aren't the only ones that the team is missing. The starting rotation specifically has taken a brutal hit with Jose Berrios, Trey Yesavage, Max Scherzer, Cody Ponce, as well as Bieber spending some, or all, the year on the IL.

Unfortunately, the rotation won't welcome back Berrios, who underwent Tommy John surgery and will likely be without Cody Ponce for the season as he went under the knife for his ACL. Luckily, the offseason was strong enough that the staff could afford to lose a guy or two, at least in the long run.

For now, Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, and Patrick Corbin are holding things down for the team in the ballclub's quest for a redemption run.