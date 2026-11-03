Why the Blue Jays Declined Myles Straw's 2027 Contract Option

To kick off what promises to be a busy offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays made their first difficult personnel decision by opting to decline Myles Straw's $8 million team option for the 2027 season.

Straw, who had spent the past two seasons in Toronto after coming over from the Cleveland Guardians in an early 2025 trade, is now set to hit free agency.

The Blue Jays' decision to decline the 32-year-old's contract option doesn't necessarily mean he won't find a way back to the club next season, but it highlights their need for flexibility as part of a larger roster makeover this winter (or at least until the collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1).

Straw gained popularity during his Toronto tenure for his defense, speed, and late-inning value as both a pinch-hitter and pinch-runner. So why, then, did the front office elect not to exercise a contract option that could have kept him in the fold for another year?

Keeping Options Open in the Outfield

Chicago Cubs outfielder and pending free agent Seiya Suzuki. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays are mostly set in the infield for the upcoming season, save for a possible middle infield upgrade that could turn Ernie Clement into a super-sub. It is a crowded outfield picture, plus the DH position, that still needs to be sorted out.

As it stands, Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger, Anthony Santander and Davis Schneider all figure to be part of Toronto's outfield mix in 2027, along with a few depth options (more on that in a moment).

Add to that rumors about the club's potential interest in a free agent like Seiya Suzuki or a potential trade candidate like Steven Kwan and they seem to have options at their disposal.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins knows that the outfield needs to generate more power and more scoring than they did in 2026, and that is expected to be a key offseason focus. He also probably realizes that Straw is likely to be available deeper into the winter - at a time when most top free agents might be off the board.

The Rise of Brett Bateman

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond potential Straw replacements outside of the organization, it's hard not to notice the looming presence of a potential internal replacement. Brett Bateman was a revelation for Toronto this past season, making his MLB debut in August after being acquired in the Kevin Gausman trade and instantly looking like a bona fide big leaguer.

Bateman slashed .329/.402/.424 over 41 games, immediately demonstrating an ability to hit major league pitching. While the sample size was relatively small, his numbers still dwarfed those of Straw's (.241/.304/.342). He had just 19 fewer hits in 158 at-bats (52) than Straw managed in 295 at-bats (71).

Bateman is nearly eight years younger than Straw and is expected to earn somewhere in the neighborhood of $750,000-$1,000,000 in 2027, a far cry from the latter's $8 million contract option. He also offers a similar skillset of speed and defense at the center field position, which may well have rendered Straw obsolete.

Now, it's still possible that we haven't seen the last of Straw as a Blue Jay. The club is still free to sign the nine-year veteran, and may be able to retain his services at a cost far below the $8 million option he held.

Also, the decision to decline the option came at no cost to the organization, with the Guardians footing the $1.75 million buyout. It's clear that he held the trust of manager John Schneider, who utilized him in many crucial, late game situations.

For now, though, Toronto is moving on without the services of a valued depth piece from the past two seasons. And while Straw will be missed, it's easy to see why the Blue Jays made the move.