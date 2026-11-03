Toronto Blue Jays Decline Club Option for Former Gold Glove Winner Amid Roster Shakeup

The Toronto Blue Jays and the rest of Major League Baseball's 29 franchises had to make decisions Monday night regarding how their roster will look going into the beginning of free agency. The front office for Toronto filed its roster moves for its fans to know.

The first mode of business for the Blue Jays was activating the players currently on the 60-day injured list back to the 40-man roster. Spots weren't guaranteed, but here are the injured Blue Jays who've got a spot on the 40-man roster as the offseason begins.

Addison Barger

Anthony Santander

Jonatan Clase

José Berríos

Jake Bloss

Bowden Francis

& Cody Ponce, all activated and reinstated from the 60-day IL

With those seven injured players returning to the 40-man roster, a few players were the odd men out, such as right-handed pitcher CJ Van Eyk. As announced by the franchise, Van Eyk has cleared outright waivers and has been assigned to Triple-A, remaining with the organization.

Van Eyk pitched in 11.2 innings for Toronto in 2026, posting a 5.40 ERA and a -0.1 WAR. Just turned 28, Van Eyk will have a lot to prove to make his way back to the major leagues.

Gold Glove Winner's Club Option Declined

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Myles Straw (3) celebrates scoring with manager John Schneider (14) Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays had to make a decision on outfielder Myles Straw's club option for next season by the deadline, and the franchise elected to decline Straw's $8 million club option, making him a free agent. While the Gold Glove didn't come with Toronto, it was largely the reason he was acquired in the first place.

Though Straw isn't under contract anymore, he receives a $1.75 million buyout, which will be covered by the Cleveland Guardians following contract conditions when acquired in 2025. Straw may not move the needle offensively, but he's still a strong defender; another franchise should look at him this offseason.

Between the two seasons with the franchise, Straw was a 3.1 WAR player who hit .251, hit seven home runs and drove in 58 RBIs. Straw isn't a poor player by any means, but he isn't worth the eight million the Blue Jays would have had to pay. Taking the $1.75 million buyout creates more room on the books for free agency, which is now open as well.

Along with the Straw news, Toronto has another outfielder hitting the free agent market: Rudy Martin Jr. Martin Jr., 30, looks to land with another franchise, perhaps with a major league opportunity.