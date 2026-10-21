Why the Blue Jays Should Trade for This Star Gold Glove Outfielder

This year's MLB free-agent class is top-heavy. Tarik Skubal, Randy Arozarena, and Seiya Suzuki highlight the class, but it's not as deep as previous years.

The Toronto Blue Jays could be one of several teams looking to trade for a star player. The Blue Jays were active at the trade deadline, acquiring several key players to try to make a playoff run.

There is one outfielder Toronto should pursue this offseason.

Steven Kwan to the Blue Jays?

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays will likely seek outfield help, and they could pursue Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Kwan is arbitration-eligible, so Cleveland may not want to pay him what he's worth.

Toronto has a recent trade history with the Guardians. The Blue Jays acquired Andres Gimenez in exchange for Spencer Horwitz and Nick Mitchell in 2024. At the 2025 trade deadline, Toronto and Cleveland struck a deal that sent Shane Bieber to the Blue Jays.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Guardians move on from Kwan in an effort to shed salary. Kwan's value lies in his defense and ability to get on base.

The 29-year-old wouldn't solve Toronto's inability to hit the long ball. He's hit 21 career home runs. But he can get on base and be a valuable bat at the top of the order. In 2026, Kwan slashed .282/.382/.349 with 152 hits and 32 RBIs. He also walked a career-high 85 times.

Kwan is a four-time Gold Glove Award winner. He's got incredible range and would be a steady glove in left field. Toronto is searching for availability, and Kwan can provide that. He's spent two stints on the injured list during his five-year career. John Schneider would've loved having a consistently available outfielder.

The Blue Jays could solve their outfield troubles internally. However, 14 players made at least one appearance in left field. They need an everyday player at the position, and Kwan is exactly that. Anthony Santander should be insurance, not the solution.

Of course, Cleveland could hold on to Kwan and try to reload for next season. The Guardians were two wins away from the World Series, so despite their recent cost-effective moves, perhaps Kwan could stay in Cleveland.

But if Toronto sees itself as a contender, it has to make moves like this. Kwan would slide in as the Blue Jays' lead-off hitter and form an outfield with Brett Bateman and Nathan Lukes/Addison Barger. General manager Ross Atkins takes big swings, and a trade for Kwan could be one of his best yet.