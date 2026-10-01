Ranking the Blue Jays' Biggest Offseason Needs for 2027

The Toronto Blue Jays enter the offseason with more questions than answers. They came up short of their goals this season, missing the playoffs and falling below .500.

General manager Ross Atkins will make some important decisions over the next several months. Last offseason, the Blue Jays were one of the more aggressive teams on the market, but it remains to be seen what Atkins will do this winter.

Let's rank Toronto's three biggest needs before next season.

3. A New DH

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer. Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Springer is an unrestricted free agent, and he's unlikely to return to the Blue Jays next season. The 37-year-old played in 126 games this season and slashed .249/.321/.405 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. Springer regressed in 2026, and Toronto may want to look elsewhere for a designated hitter.

Joc Pederson and Josh Bell both have mutual options with their teams, and if it's declined, the Blue Jays may want to consider pursuing either player.

2. Starting Pitching

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atkins spent a lot of money on pitching last offseason. He may have to do the same this year. The starting rotation is led by Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage. It gets thin after that.

Cody Ponce will be coming off an ACL injury, while Max Scherzer, Jose Berrios, Jameson Taillon, and Shane Bieber are unrestricted free agents. If Atkins can retain a couple of pitchers, the Blue Jays should have enough depth.

However, it would not be surprising to see Atkins bring in an external upgrade. Tarik Skubal is the headliner, but Shota Imanaga, Zac Gallen, or reunions with Kevin Gausman or Robbie Ray could be on the table.

1. An Outfielder Bat

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Myles Straw celebrates with Brett Bateman and Davis Schneider. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto's offense struggled this year. They ranked last in home runs (152) and runs scored (648). It was a major step back after a monstrous 2025 season. Brett Bateman's sudden late-season emergence was a positive takeaway, but the Blue Jays could use another bat.

Toronto could get internal help with the return of Addison Barger and Anthony Santander. Barger was unstoppable during their postseason run, but Santander hasn't played for nearly two seasons. Myles Straw has an $8 million club option that the Blue Jays could exercise.

However, Toronto needs fresh faces in the building. Atkins could make a splash by landing Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena. They need someone to provide a jolt in the middle of the order, and relying on recently injured players to contribute is risky.