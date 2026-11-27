At the end of the 2021 season, the Toronto Blue Jays inked a five-year deal with a starting pitcher who would become the face of the franchise for the next half-decade that he would wear their threads: Kevin Gausman.

Unfortunately, Gausman wasn't able to finish out the entirety of his contract because he was dealt to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline this past season, as the Blue Jays were disappointingly out of playoff contention. But there was always speculation that he would return to Toronto once a free agent.

The 35-year-old veteran was a strong presence both on and off the field as the easiest player to root for. So, understandably, fans wanted to see their workhorse back in Canada, but Gausman will be suiting up for the Detroit Tigers in 2027.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Gausman, 35, is one of the best workhorses in baseball, with the second-most innings of any pitcher since 2021. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2026

Had the Blue Jays been more in the hunt for an end-of-rotation kind of pitcher, then a reunion might have made sense. However, with Gausman's history, he was going to earn a contract of higher stature somewhere else, so it is nice to see him get paid.

For those arguing that Toronto's front office should have pursued him harder, keep in mind that the Tigers will be paying him $25 million next season, which is more than what he made for the Blue Jays on average each of the last five years.

Toronto is clearly after a higher-upside pitcher for the starting rotation, highlighted by the insane contract they offered Tarik Skubal and the eventual signing of Kaima Taira. So, it isn't shocking that the front office wasn't able to make something happen with Gausman, but he will be missed nonetheless.

Looking Back at Gausman’s Time in Toronto

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch against the Yankees. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2023 was arguably the best year that Gausman had when wearing the Blue Jays' uniform, as he led the American League in strikeouts with 237 (career high), which led to his second All-Star Selection and was then picked for his second All-MLB Second Team.

What was one of the most impressive aspects of Gausman's game, that is still true today, is his ability to stay on the mound, as he never pitched in fewer than 31 games from 2022 all the way through 2026, something that is truly uncommon these days.

It was an emotional day at Rogers Centre when Gausman took the mound for the final time, because he was the hottest player on the trade market, so everyone knew it was coming. While he won't represent Canada again, his time here will never be forgotten, and the Tigers just gained a whole country back, at least when Gausman is pitching.