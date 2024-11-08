Atlanta Braves Bullpen Would Benefit From Re-Signing AJ Minter
The Atlanta Braves head out into the offseason looking to set themselves up for success in 2025. While additions are always nice, the best thing you can do at times is retain the talent you have.
Relief pitcher A.J. Minter is a free agent for the first time. It would be very beneficial to the Braves to hang onto him.
In 39 appearances, Minter finished with a 2.62 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 34 1/3 innings. He had his second best ERA in a season in which he pitched in 30 games or more.
He battled injuries throught the season, missing all of June and then was out for the season after Aug. 11. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair his hip.
The speculation has been that we’ve seen the last of him in a Braves uniform. But again, this should not be the case.
Minter has been one of the more reliable relievers on the Braves staff. In his previous three seasons, he had made 60 or more appearances with a 3.13 ERA in that time. There is a good chance he will be back fully healthy next season, and the Braves risk feeling his absence.
They’re already going to be missing Raisel Iglesias for potentially all of 2025. He underwent knee surgery and will take eight to 12 months to recover.
The Braves bullpen had a 3.13 ERA in 2024. This was the second best in the National League and the third best in MLB overall.
They are already without their closer due to injury and the strenght of the bullpen will likely take a hit because of it.. It wouldn’t be wise to let a proven member of the bullpen walk in the midst of this. Keep as much of what worked last season intact.