Braves Enter Offseason with Decision to Make on Ozzie Albies
To say the least, the 2025 Atlanta Braves’ season was disappointing. Injuries were a chronic issue, while those who were healthy tended to underperform. A notable example of this down year came from second baseman Ozzie Albies, with whom management now finds itself at a crossroads.
The likelihood of his return to Atlanta in 2026 changed throughout the season. Albies struggled with production over the past two seasons, and his 2025 season ended early due to a similar wrist injury he suffered last season. His numbers declined significantly in 2025, seeing career lows in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS. His stolen base success rate dipped, and some of his counting stats were his lowest in a non-injured season (min. 150 games), including home runs and RBIs.
Despite a weak year at the plate, Albies improved defensively, with a .997 fielding percentage and just two errors on 575 total chances. This seemed to be the theme of the Braves’ middle infield this year. Nick Allen, who spent most of the season as the starting shortstop, was similarly consistent on defense and lacked production on offense. That being said, the expectations for Albies’ offensive production are much higher.
Albies has a $7 million club option for next season, so the Braves will need to decide if it’s time to move on. If they do, it will cost $4 million to buy out Albies’ option. In the midseason, rumors were flying that the team would be entertaining trade offers in the offseason for him. Since his production began to increase towards the end of the season, it’s logical to assume that trade deals will still be on the table for the 28-year-old.
The free-agent market for second basemen boasts multiple big names this year, including Luis Arraez, Gleyber Torres and Brandon Lowe, so the Braves will have ample opportunity to replace Albies with a quality outside option.
With that said, Albies’ aforementioned $7 million option is by far the cheapest of notable free agents this year. If the Braves want to stay in-house while still moving on from Albies, they’ll have to look into their minor league organizations or allow Nacho Alvarez Jr. or Vidal Bruján to take over at second base.
Alvarez has been starting at third base since Austin Riley went down with an abdominal injury. Riley is expected to be healthy at the start of next season, leaving Alvarez open as an option elsewhere in the infield. He was a shortstop coming up through the minors, and got his first Major League start in place of Albies at second, so he’d be right at home.
Risk will come with any choice this team makes this offseason. Moving on from a three-time All-Star is a major decision.
Of course, the option remains for the team to stick with Albies, but that risks another season of limited production. He took a while to fully get back to form after his previous wrist injury, so he could be back to square one after his most recent wrist injury.
The team could pick up a big-name free agent, but it would require a decent-sized paycheck, which Braves general manager Alex Anthopolos has not made a habit of doling out.
Albies could also be traded for players in other areas, but it would require the Braves to either trade other players for a second baseman, sign a free agent or give someone in the system a chance.
There are a few routes the Braves could take regarding the second-base position this offseason, but none of them are particularly safe. Most likely, they’ll hang onto Albies in hopes his production improves, as it’s their cheapest option while still retaining a three-time All-Star, but that doesn’t mean he’ll produce in 2026.
Albies remains a beloved ballplayer in Atlanta, so many, including the second baseman himself, hope that he’ll get another shot. Before his injury, it seemed like a guarantee that he would be back. Now, the discussion is back on.