Report: Braves to 'Entertain' Ozzie Albies Trade Offers
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, unfortunately, has seemed to be a shell of himself in the 2025 season. The former two-time All-Star has developed an unsatisfactory reputation among many Braves fans, and it unfortunately may lead to his eventual departure from the team.
Tuesday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Braves, though having a $7 million option for Albies’ 2027 season, would “at least listen to trade offers” regarding their second baseman.
The catch? The Braves won’t do it at the deadline, instead opting to wait until the end of the season, hoping Albies will improve.
"Even with Atlanta All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies’ struggles this year, Atlanta plans to pick up his $7 million option this winter and will at least listen to trade offers for him. Albies also has a $7 million club option in 2027," Nightengale wrote.
There’s a wide variety of factors to acknowledge if the Braves truly do plan to trade Albies, not the least of which being his lack of production this season. The former two-time Silver Slugger has slashed a weak .218/.297/.322, which teams will likely not be ecstatic to trade for.
Simply put, the Braves need more from Albies, whether for his future with the Braves or for his trade valu, and the second baseman has been known to rise to the occasion when needed.
After all, his own teammate, Michael Harris II, recently broke out of his own slump, earning NL Player of the Week honors. Who’s to say Ozzie won’t be next?
Newsweek’s Drew VonScio made an arugment for the Braves to keep Albies despite his struggles.
“Given that Albies is with the Braves for so little money, it wouldn't make sense for the organization to move on from him at all," he wrote. "If Atlanta wants a quick turnaround, keeping Albies is their best bet.”
Like Harris, Braves executives seem to think that Albies is a risk worth taking, as he’s sure to come back around eventually– baseball is a game of momentum, after all.
That being said, though, the Braves have made it clear they’re not afraid to move on from middle infielders, dealing shortstop Orlando Arcia to the Rockies once 26-year-old Nick Allen proved he was ready to step into the saddle.
If Albies isn’t careful, he could find himself being next.