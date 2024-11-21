A Look at Atlanta Braves Non-Tender Candidates
The Atlanta Braves have some roster decisions to make by the end of the work week. This Friday is the deadline for them to decide which arbitration-eligible players they'll tender for next season and which they will non-tender.
With Cavan Biggio already electing free agency at the beginning of the month, there are five candidates to tender or non-tender. Here’s the breakdown along with the projected salaries and service time.
This names, service time and salaries came from MLB Trade Rumors. Biggio is listed, but we'll be excluding him for obvious reasons.
Ramón Laureano (5.159 years of service time): $6.1 million
Laureano was a great mid-season pickup for the Braves in 2024. After arriving to Atlanta, he slashed .296/.327/.505 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs.
In theory, he’s an excellent candidate to keep around. However, $6.1 million is a lot to hang around for someone who could potentially be just a depth piece in the end. In an effort to have more room to make bigger moves this offseason, there is a good chance the Braves non-tender him.
Huascar Ynoa (3.117 years of service time): $825,000
Ynoa has been battling injuries since the 2022 season and hasn’t pitched in MLB since then. He made his professional return in 2024 with 14 minor league appearances - 12 of them with Triple-A Gwinnett.
In those 12 Triple-A appearances, he had a 6.15 ERA across 12 1/3 innings.
The once top-30 prospect for the Braves just hasn’t been able to stay healthy. They could choose to hang onto him for depth, but it’s hard to justify keeping him around over adding someone else to the 40-man roster this offseason. Ynoa is a prime non-tender candidate.
Jarred Kelenic (2.169 years of service time): $2.3 million
The former Seattle Mariners' top prospect was acquired last offseason. For about the first third of the season, this move looked masterful. Through 68 games played he slashed .283/.329/.466 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs.They weren’t all-star numbers, but it looked like he finally found his place on a big-league roster.
Then, he fizzled out. In the latter 63 games played, Kelenic slashed .171/.237/.311 with six home runs and 19 RBIs.
As much as I’d prefer to cut my losses on him and let him loose, the Braves don’t have the outfield depth to do so. His salary will be small enough to bite the bullet. Expect them to tender him for 2025.
Dylan Lee (2.150 years of service time): $1.2 million
Lee is coming off the best season of his career. In 59 2/3 innings pitched, had a career-best 2.11 ERA and career-best 197 ERA+. The projected salary of $1.2 million is a steal. With Joe Jimenez missing most of if not all of, 2025 and AJ Minter potentially signing elsewhere this winter, tendering Lee is an obvious choice.
Eli White (2.140 years of service): $800,000
White wasn’t more than a depth piece in 2024. But when he was playing, he was a solid contributor. In 42 plate appearances, he slashed .282/.333/.436 and provided a strong outfield glove.
At a projected $800,000 salary, the Braves have every reason to keep him on for next season. It’s nearly league minimum for a reliable platoon player.