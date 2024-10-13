Atlanta Braves Should Avoid a Trade for Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
The Atlanta Braves are in need of an upgrade at the shortstop position. Orlando Arcia can stick around to provide depth, but the team needs a new starter in 2025.
Some options will be tempting, but they should be avoided by the Braves. One of those options is Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.
In theory, it makes sense. Bichette is a two-time all-star who has been consistent at the plate early on in his career. They’ve been connected to him in the past for the obvious reason that they need a new shortstop.
But the Braves run the risk of acquiring a player whose best, healthy years are behind him. On top of that, it could end up costing them some prospective talent.
Is Bichette Even Available?
It’s a valid question. After all, the Blue Jays didn’t ship him off somewhere at the deadline despite all the speculation. Bichette even expected it.
But the answer seems to be yes. The Blue Jays reportedly shopped Bichette around early last offseason, per TSN’s Scott Mitchell. It was considered “exploratory.” But the Blue Jays even exploring a deal is a clear sign they’re open to parting ways.
The 26-year-old shortstop has a year left of control before he becomes a free agent. He will also make $17.5 million next season.
The Downside of the Braves Acquiring Bichette
Admittedly, the price for Bichette is at its lowest. He’s coming off an injured-filled season that saw his production take a major drip. He finished 2024 slashing .225/.277/.322 across 81 games. It’s safe to assume that the lack of production and the injuries went hand in hand.
He’s had lower body injuries that have followed him the last few years. Until this year, they hadn’t caused him much trouble. Then, they became a major problem. After July 19, he played one game. He kept aggravating his right calf, which took him out for eight weeks at one point. Then a broken finger ended his season.
But that’s not the extent of his injury history. In 2023, he had Right knee patellar tendonitis and a right quad strain. In 2020, he had a right knee sprain. If that had been it, then this season could be written off as a fluke. But this seems like injuries beginning to snowball into bigger issues.
A major dilemma for the Braves in 2024 was injuries. This is welcoming a new problem as opposed to a solution.
The biggest deal breaker is it takes a trade to acquire him. Even at the low trade price, he’s still going to cost a couple solid prospects. If he just had to be signed in free agency, that would be different. Might be a little more worth it to roll the dice. But unless it's a trade for some rock-solid talent that will contribute consistently, hang on to the assets.
Lastly, $17.5 million is a lot to pay something you might not get a lot out of. That money can be used to sign a free agent with lower risk and higher reward - or perhaps retain pending free agents.
There was a time when this would have been a stellar acquisition. Maybe he still could be. But the Braves are not in the position to risk it and find out.