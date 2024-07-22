Braves Deemed Possible Destination for Blue Jays Bo Bichette
The Atlanta Braves had a stable middle infield entering the 2024 season; the tides have changed due to second baseman Ozzy Ablies’ injury. As the injury bug has riddled Atlanta this season, it has put the team in an ‘all hands on deck’ position, calling up prospects, like Nacho Alvarez, left and right whether they are ready or not.
Combine Alvarez potentially having to play a new position at the big-league level and Orlando Arcia’s struggles offensively at shortstop, and it is possible that the Braves could make a move to assist their offense. Per The Athletic, manager Brian Snitker’s club could be connected to the Toronto Blue Jays former two-time All-Star, Bo Bichette.
“It’s not an ideal time for the Blue Jays to shop Bo Bichette given his poor first half, repeated calf injuries, and a recent trip to the injured list, but he has an established track record of star-caliber play, and interested teams know they’d have him signed for 2025 as well. He’d be an especially intriguing target for a team that believes it could sign the 26-year-old to a long-term extension as an infield building block, particularly if the Blue Jays are insisting on a huge return to part with their starting shortstop since 2019. Potential landing spots: Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers.” Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman said.
To help further ensure matters of him leaving Toronto, he has reportedly said that he would ‘welcome a trade’ away from the Blue Jays. For the Braves and general manager Alex Anthopoulos, this should be music to their ears.
Bo Bichette has had a quiet 2024, seemingly for a few reasons.
Minor injuries have been a theme for Bichette in 2024. Most recently, he landed on the 10-day injured list due to a calf strain after just getting off the injured list last month for the same injury.
Combine that with his open-mindedness about leaving the Blue Jays, which will undoubtedly affect his on-field performance. On the season, he is batting .223/.276/.321/.597 with just four home runs and 30 RBI’s in 79 games played.
The 26-year-old is under contract until the end of next season, so a trade for a 6-0 190-pound shortstop would not just be a few-month rental. Moreover, his unhappiness in Toronto has seemingly affected his play; changing scenery to a winning or contending club could make a world of difference so that his undeniable talent is on showcase once more.
Catching the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East is quite the uphill climb for the Braves, but the former 2016 MLB Draft second-round pick would surely be a short—and long-term asset given his age and ability.
Regarding compensation, Atlanta will have to decide on this deadline, if they want top players, they will be forced to cough up top prospects. Luckily, Bichette’s injury issues and underwhelming play so far may drive down the cost to something more reasonable for Anthopoulos.