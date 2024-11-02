Atlanta Braves Should Bring Back Joc Pederson
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson has reportedly opted out of his mutual option with the Arizona Diamondbacks, making him a free agent.
The Braves brought back a few members of the 2021 World Series-winning team during the 2024 season, and the results were mixed at best. However, if there is one guy they could bring back that would be a smash hit, it would be Pederson.
The Offensive Upside is at a Career High
There’s a reason Pederson opted out of his deal. He’s coming off his best season at the plate of his career, and it’s the peak time for him to test the open market. At 32 years old, it might be his only chance at a solid payday.
So, yes, the Braves would be paying for his services at peak time, these numbers would be worth it. In 132 games this season, Pederson slashed .275/.395/.515. He set career highs in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS (.908), OPS+ (151) and had his second-best WAR (2.9).
Even with the return of Ronald Acuña Jr., another outfield bat couldn’t hurt. Jorge Soler has been traded because his glove was a liability and Jarred Kelenic has decent defense but not much of a bat.
Pederson could make for a solid consistent power bat in the lineup.
Is the Glove Good Enough?
While Pederson certainly has the bat, his glove can be questionable. The first few years he was in the league, he actually did have a solid glove. But it’s only declined in quality as his career went on.
The Diamondbacks used him exclusively as a designated hitter in 2024. He does not have defensive stats from last season. That is admittedly a red flag, especially after ditching Soler.
But here is an argument in favor of rolling the dice. Pederson has eight career errors in left field across 2760 2/3 innings played. Meanwhile, Kelenic, who played 75 games in left field for the Braves, has six career errors in left field across 1,359 1/3 innings.
The Braves can go get a guy who has only two more errors in double the innings. It would also be an upgrade on other options from last season, such as Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario.
So, his glove is not the best, yet it’s somehow still an upgrade and the Braves get a much better bat.