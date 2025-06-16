Braves Could Have Tough Decision Ahead With Ozzie Albies' Future
Ozzie Albies might be the biggest example of the Atlanta Braves bats struggling to get going this year. His performance has been a seesaw all year. Since his 14-game hitting streak in May, he's sunk back down again. He's batting .148 with a .425 OPS in the following 15 games.
The Braves didn't exactly capitalize on his streak, but he hasn't been able to step up as the losses have mounted. After 2024, there was an expectation that he would bounce back. It was a down year, it happens. The down year is in year two now, and it's gotten worse.
According to Baseball Savant, Albies' batting value is in the 20th percentile. That's down from the 32nd percentile in 2024 and the 86th percentile during his 2023 All-Star season. To his credit, he doesn't strike a lot. He's in the 76th percentile for that. However, most of his hitting metrics are well below the overall 20th percentile.
- Batting average: 17th percentile (.232)
- Slugging percentage: 12th percentile (.343)
- Exit velocity: seventh percentile (86.5 mph)
- Hard-hit rate: fifth percentile (27.3)
- Barrel rate: ninth percentile (3.2)
- Bat speed: seventh percentile (68.2)
His glove and arm had already taken a step back a few years prior, though the metric rate it as relatively better than during his All-Star season. It's still only in the 44th percentile compared to the ninth. Struggling with both tools can't continue.
In another year, there might not be as much measure, either because the Braves are doing much better all around and can absorb it or because he's reaching a pivotal moment in his contract. After 2025, he has two club options worth $7 million each, both of which come with a $4 million buyout.
There are two ways to look at it. One way is that this is a pretty cheap contract, and if he plays anywhere close to his All-Star level, it's a steal. You're not going to get better value on the open market. If you already have to pay him $4 million to leave, might as well pay him $7 million to see if he can bounce back.
The other way is a little simpler. The Braves could decide that the extra $3 million is more useful elsewhere, and they just hand him his even cheaper buyout. They take their chances with Nacho Alvarez Jr., their No. 3 prospect and an infielder, and go pursue upgrades at other positions.
In June, it's impossible to pinpoint which direction the Braves could sway. He's still a longtime member of the team and a three-time All-Star. It makes the call difficult. How much time is left is both a blessing and a curse for Albies. He has time to prove he's a steal, but there's also a lot of race track left to make the inverse clearer.