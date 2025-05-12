Braves Ozzie Albies Stuck In Season-Worst Cold Spell
Ozzie Albies has already been having a down year. However, he's reached a new concerning low recently. He's hitless in his last five games. Going back to the bottom of the fourth of the Atlanta Braves 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds nearly a week ago, he's hitless in his last 26 plate appearances. A couple walks have prevented him from going completely absent on the basepaths during this time.
Despite playing below expectations, he hadn't had back-to-back games without a hit all season before this cold spell. His batting average has dropped from an already uninspiring .245 to an anemic .213.
His drought was costly to the Braves during their disastrous series loss on the road to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the 4-3 loss on Sunday, Albies left a runner stranded on second base twice. He went hitless while batting lead-off in the 3-2 loss on Friday, and also left a runner stranded on first in that game.
There were opportunities to win this series. Albies was in the position to win for his team. He couldn't get it done. Not getting on base in other situations means his teammates had one fewer baserunner available to drive and one fewer out to work with in an inning.
Sitting him for a game is an option, but it's not like the alternatives are doing much better. There's a reason Orlando Arcia hasn't been in the lineup much lately. They could experiment with Eli White at shortstop since he has the experience, but then someone else has to go to right field. Snitker started Stuart Fairchild on left field to give Verdugo rest - even though he came into the game anyway - and that went along with Albies' showing.
Shocker, he's their best option, even during a cold spell. It's crazy how that's how that works out.
The best Braves can do is hope he can bust out of this funk soon. However, the concern is how long it'll last. Even if he gets a hit to break the streak, there is no guarantee that's a sign he busts out.
He'll have a chance to figure it out this week in front of the home crowd before getting back on the road to Boston and Washington. It's easier said than done, but all he has to do is take advantage of it.