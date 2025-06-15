Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Continues Push To Build All-Star Case
Ronald Acuña Jr. had another big day for the Atlanta Braves in their 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. He went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the game. It was Acuña's seventh home run of the season.
He's boosted his batting average to .387 and his OPS to 1.178. If he had been playing all season, there would be zero doubt that he would be an All-Star this season. Some might point to the fact that he's only played 20 games. However, that arguably shouldn't matter. He's playing at a high level, and he's arguably been the best player in baseball since he got back.
Acuña said he's not concerned with the numbers. He's just going out there doing what can to help the Braves win. However, it would still be big for him to get to be an All-Star again and represent the team in front of the home crowd. If gets to, he intends to go all out.
"It would be incredible. Obviously, it would be different to any of the [other all-star games] I've been to being here at home," he said. "I really hope I get to participate in it, and if I do, I'm gonna do it to the max."
The Braves have 26 more games before the All-Star Break. If he's playing at a high level in that time, he should be able to swing being part of the reserves. They're going to be naming reserve players up until nearly the day or two before the All-Star Game. It's hard to imagine him not getting a nod.
The 2023 National League MVP is on the ballot and can be voted in to start the game. It's too early on in the voting to have an update, but he got back in time to be on the ballot. The Braves fan base is large enough to get him in, so it's realistic.
The 95th MLB All-Star Game will be played at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. EDT. Voting is open and can be done online here.