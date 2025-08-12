Braves Should Re-Sign Iglesias...Under Right Conditions
There’s a reality that needs to be addressed. Ever since Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker temporarily moved Raisel Iglesias from the closer role, he’s been pitching well.
Fans might want to admit it, but since June 9, he has a 1.90 ERA and 28 strikeouts across 23 2/3 innings pitched. This stretch puts him on par with his performance from last season. He had a 1.95 ERA last season.
Home runs have stopped the issue that they were during the early months of the season. Since allowing seven home runs over his first 25 appearances, he’s since allowed just one.
The early season struggles cost the Braves both games in the win column and value at the trade deadline to flip Iglesias elsewhere. Better late than never, many suppose. That being said, this late run could be a sign that the closer could be worth bringing back next season.
He’s a free agent come the winter, making him available for any team to sign. Not too long ago, this would be the chance for the Braves to wipe their hands clean and have this salary off the books.
Suddenly, he might be worth keeping around next season. Whatever trouble he found himself in for 25 appearances has subsided. This is the version of Iglesias that the Braves have seen in the past and would want to still have in the back end of the bullpen - assuming he keeps this up for the next six weeks.
If he finishes the season strong, it could be the move, but it would still take a major stipulation. Iglesias has made $16 million per year for the last four years. Even if he’s returning to form, that’s a salary that’s too steep to keep on the books. Money needs to go elsewhere to help make improvements elsewhere.
Should the Braves be able to get Iglesias to come back at a discount, then it’s worth the decision. If another team looks at his late-season run and hands him another large pay, then tell him it’s been a pleasure having him around.
Spotrac currently lists his market value at $8.4 million per season and on a two-year deal. This salary should be an easy decision for the Braves if Iglesias will agree to it. However, they should avoid locking him up again for multiple years.
Given that he’s 35 years old, taking it one year at a time would also be the safest move. Again, if a team offers him a multi-year deal, move on.
To put it simply, if he is willing to come back on a cheaper deal next season, then go for it. Otherwise, this team has to know its priorities when revamping the roster for next season.