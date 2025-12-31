Braves Re-Sign Outfielder for Depth, Invite Him to Spring Training

The Atlanta Braves bring back outfielder depth who spent part of last season with the organization. According to Aram Leighton, José Azocar has signed a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. He received an invite to Spring Training.

The Braves and OF José Azocar have agreed to a Minor League deal. Includes an invite to Spring Training.



Azocar, 29, owns a .244/.290/.319 career slash line in 228 MLB games, but his calling card is his glove, accumulating 7 Outs Above Average in all 3 OF spots in that span. — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) December 30, 2025

Azocar spent a couple of weeks with the Braves during the 2025 season in early June. He was picked up on a minor-league deal then, as well, after he was outrighted by the Mets and opted to elect free agency. During that time, he was with the major league team, but he only saw action in two games. Azocar had one at-bat and went hitless.

He was designated for assignment, and he elected free agency again when he was outrighted. He then returned to the Mets organization.

In 228 career MLB games, Azocar has batted .244 with a .609 OPS, two home runs and 22 RBIs. At this point, he can be seen as simply another piece of depth on the team. He joins the ranks of Ben Gamel and Brewer Hicklen as outfield depth who, at most, will see a few games of action with the Braves this season.

In the end, these small moves are being made by every team throughout the offseason. They aren't an alternative to a regular major league signing. They're simply options to have in the system and an attempt to beef up the options. An option with some form of MLB experience could be better than one at all.

The Braves have had their share of big moves to complement the small moves. They added to position-player depth by signing Mike Yastrzemski and trading for Mauricio Dubon. They added pitching depth to the bullpen with the addition of All-Star closer Robert Suarez, who will be the set up man. Ha-Seong Kim and Raisel Iglesias returned on one-year contracts.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI