Braves use Big Fourth Inning and Dominant Start from Chris Sale to Blank Cubs on Tuesday Night
The Atlanta Braves used some big hits and an absolute lockdown outing from starter Chris Sale to win game two (and the series) against the Chicago Cubs, 7-0, in Truist Park on Tuesday night.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Vintage Chris Sale
At this point, we’re running out of things to say about the veteran lefty.
Sale went seven scoreless innings against the Cubs, allowing only four total baserunners (two hits and two HBP). He struck out nine and exited after 92 pitches (66 strikes). His home scoreless streak is now up to nineteen innings after this one.
Just giving the line somehow still doesn’t encompass how dominant the outing was - Sale allowed only three hard-hit balls to Cubs hitters while racking up fifteen whiffs and a 33% CSW. Only one runner even made it to second base off of Sale, with the lefty immediately stranding him with a strikeout to end the inning.
(And even those hard-hit balls were barely hard-hit balls: 95.6, 96.5, & 97.2)
Sale’s limited opponents to just two earned runs in the last twenty-five innings across his last four starts.
The Braves bats threw it back to 2023
One of the defining features of last year’s roster was the ability to put up runs in a hurry - the Braves led all of baseball with 947 runs and were known for scoring runs in bunches.
The Braves did it again tonight.
Contributions came from all over the lineup, starting with a Matt Olson RBI double in the first inning, but the fourth inning is where Atlanta really poured it on. The Braves put up six runs in the inning, starting with a Michael Harris II leadoff homer and capping it off with a Matt Olson no-doubter that brought in the last three runs.
(It’s the first time Olson has had two extra-base hits in a game since April 5th.)
Back-to-back shoutouts
The Braves have held the Cubs scoreless for the first two games of this series. If you’re thinking that’s not a very common thing in baseball, you’d be right.
Only one other team has had consecutive shutouts this season - the Cleveland Guardians shut out the Chicago White Sox (Sunday, May 12th) and the Texas Rangers (Monday, May 13th).
With tonight’s win, the Braves have now done it twice this season - Atlanta blanked the Miami Marlins in consecutive games on April 22nd and 23rd. Atlanta's team ERA for the season is now down to 3.29, good for 5th in baseball, and the last thirty days have seen Atlanta put up an 2.42, good for 2nd in baseball.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
Atlanta’s looking for a sweep tomorrow night in the series finale - Charlie Morton’s on the bump, while the Cubs still have a “TBA” listed. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 PM ET and the Bally Sports broadcast will feature the “Legends Booth” of Hall of Famers Tom Glavine & Chipper Jones joined by former Braves Jeff Francoeur and Brian McCann.