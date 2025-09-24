Where Bryce Elder's Strong Finish Puts Him in Braves 2026 Outlook
Bryce Elder delivered a strong performance for the Atlanta Braves in his final start of the season. He held the Washington Nationals to three runs over seven innings in the losing effort on Wednesday.
The start puts a nice bow on what could be seen as a comeback story. After being named an All-Star in 2023, Elder saw himself back and forth from the minor leagues. While Elder still had his struggles, time proved to be on his side.
As injuries mounted, he brought value in a way no one else could provide much of the time: health and innings.
"This year, even though there were times where I don't know that I earned it, but I was able to stay healthy and eat the innings. So, I think that's the biggest deal, just knowing you're going to be here, knowing this start, this was bad, I can work on it next week. I'll work on it in the next week, leading up to the next start. It's not like I'm going to Triple-A and then work on it, and the game is completely different.
Getting that time and consistency in the same environment allowed him to find his way. He finished with a 2.82 ERA in his final seven starts of the season.
Beyond the final stretch of the season, Elder will finish as the team's leader in starts (28) and innings pitched (156 1/3), while also at least top-three in strikeouts.
He was on the outside looking in to start 2025, but that could potentially change by Opening Day 2026.
"I think for me," he's vaulted himself right into the picture for next year," manager Brian Snitker said. "It's really good to see what he overcame and how he finished, and it's been really, really impressive. "
Next season is going to feature at least one rotation spot that will be available for the taking. Right now, it's likely four of the spots will go to Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep.
There are few names who will be vying for the final spot along with Elder, whether it be Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes, Joey Wentz, other prospects in the system, such as JR Ritchie. Maybe Ian Anderson emerges as a candidate. It's going to require setting yourself apart and a strong finish helps leave that impression for when the battle begins in the spring.
Even if he doesn't make the cut on Opening Day, we've learned all too well that no rotation hangs onto five arms all season. Elder was near the front of the line before this season got underway. If he's not on the ride immediately, I'll be poised to hop on at the next go-around.