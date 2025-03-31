Braves Woes Continue as Reynaldo López Heads to IL
The Atlanta Braves nightmare of a Monday adds another angle to it. The team announced that right-handed pitcher Reynaldo López heading to the 15-day injured list, retroactive to March 29, with right shoulder inflammation.
In a corresponding move, they have recalled right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder.
Elder will fill the TBD spot for Wednesday night’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers out west.
First Jurickson Profar received an 80-game suspension due to a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs. Now, the injury bug is popping up again early.
Lopez had a stint on the Injured List in September of last season for the same reason.
Lopez heads to the IL after his first start of the season. In five innings pitched, he allowed three earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one.
Ahead of the season, Lopez set a goal for himself where he wanted to throw 200 innings this season. That can be put to bed with this injury update.
So at minimum, they’ll turn to the polarizing Bryce Elder for a couple starts.
He was an All-Star in 2023, but struggled during his 10 starts with the Braves last season.
In 10 starts, he had a 6.52 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP.
For what it’s worth, Elder was named an International League Postseason All-Star last season after going 10-6 with a 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and .239 opponent’s average in 17 Triple-A starts.
In his lone Triple-A start this season, he allowed five earned runs across 2 2/3 innings pitched.
Since Ian Anderson was traded to the Angels before Opening Day, he is the most experienced option to turn to in Triple-A.
If Elder doesn’t pan out as they would like, they can always turn to, for example, prospect Hurston Waldrep.