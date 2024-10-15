The Case for the Atlanta Braves to Trade Marcell Ozuna
Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was the Atlanta Braves' most consistent hitter last season. At first thought, it would make sense to keep him around for next season. However, there is a case to be made for shopping him this offseason.
Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer put out an unpopular trade proposal for each team. For the Braves, he suggested trading Ozuna.
While the Braves are expected to exercise Ozuna’s 2025 club option, that doesn’t mean he can’t be traded. The Braves need to figure out what to do with him and players of a similar position and contract should he stick around.
“It will deliberately create a logjam at designated hitter as soon as [Atlanta] picks up Ozuna's option. It's the only truly viable position for both him and Jorge Soler, who will also pull in $16 million next season,” Rymer wrote.
He also added that Soler is younger and has a slightly longer shelf life. The reality is that Rymer is onto something here. Soler isn’t better than Ozuna, but there are reasons to keep him instead.
Soler is also a designated hitter only. He was in the outfield last season out of necessity - and because Ozuna is a thing. Once Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to right field, there won’t be anywhere to put him.
Michael Harris II is the center fielder, and there are other left-field options such as Jarred Kelenic and Ramon Laureano. Yes, Kelenic is listed here as an option despite the argument that he needed to be benched.
At some point, the lack of fielding ability will make Ozuna the odd man out.
They just re-acquired Soler at the deadline and he’s under contract for two more seasons. Kelenic and Laureano are both under the Braves' control unless they choose to non-tender one or both of them. Choosing to non-tender at least one is possible, but certainly not both.
A logjam is a good way to describe the situation. It’s hard to see the Braves actually dealing Ozuna, but there is solid logic to this unpopular opinion.
The Braves could also get more in return for Ozuna if they traded him over somebody else. He’s at peak value. Maybe they can get someone Major League-ready in return who is younger and a more long-term addition.