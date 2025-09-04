Elder Showing Braves That All-Star Self is Still in There
Few are likely more relieved by the recent run from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder than the right-hander himself. After being battered for what was nearly weeks on end, he’s finding some consistency.
In his last three starts, he has a 1.35 ERA and a 0.70 WHIP in 20 innings pitched.
He’s been able to silence the noise around him for a time. It’s a noise normally fueled with criticism of why he’s in the Majors, and people exclaiming how nervous they are when it’s his turn to take the mound.
Those anxieties likely haven’t fully subsided, but there is satisfaction following his time through the rotation instead of frustration. That’s for the fans and likely Elder himself.
“There’s been a couple [starts] that’s been just really bad on my part, and I think there’s been some that the result’s been really bad that I think, you know, bounce here, bounce there and instead of five, six, seven runs, it’s six and three,” Elder said a couple weeks back. “That’s kind of what’s killing me this year, the seven, eight runs.”
Between the good and the bad, there are lessons he can take into next season.
“I think learning to pitch and just kind of keep making pitches regardless of how many runs you’ve given up or what the score is,” he said on Aug. 24.
Keep in mind, he’s been an All-Star before, so the ability to put on a strong showing has always been there. He just has to find the adjustments that allow him to do it long term.
So far, this run has been better than the last one he went on earlier this season. In a seven-start stretch from April 23 to June 7, he posted a 2.98 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP over 42 1/3 innings pitched.
Until now, this had been his run between either this or last season. He could very well outdo it as the 2025 campaign comes to a close.
The second half of the season has been marked by a few storylines involving turnarounds. Perhaps his time to join the narrative has arrived. Again, we don’t know how long this good time will last for him, but he managed to fight his way to have another one.
At the very least, a strong finish will leave a positive impression for when everyone reports to North Port in the Spring.