Exercising Option on Deadline Addition Logical Braves Offseason Move
Ahead of the trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves made he choice to add calls to sell off assets as calls to sell off assets mounted. Tyler Kinley was brought over from the Colorado Rockies.
It was a head-scratcher at first. The Braves weren’t supposed to be adding, for starters. Second, seeing an arm with a 5.66 ERA, regardless of where he pitched, isn’t going to wow much.
So far, he’s proved to be a steal. In 21 games pitched since coming to Atlanta, Kinley has a 0.41 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP over 22 innings of work. He’s averaging nearly a strikeout per inning as well.
His slider continues to be lethal, and the addition of the curveball has helped him shake up his pitch mix. The late-season turnaround can be credited in part to him for being a strong arm in the bullpen when it’s been a weak spot this season.
It was a low-risk gamble that brought high reward. The Braves have the chance to keep him around, and it would be the right call.
Next year, he has a $5 million club option with some incentives ($1.5 million total) tied to the number of games pitched. For just $6.5 million, the Braves can retain a quality option for next season. If he doesn’t pan out, then the risk comes at a smaller price tag.
Since he’s 35 years old, they won’t have to worry about retaining his services. They can go year-to-year with him.
Picking up his option would help beyond his individual performance. There are still other question marks in the bullpen, such as whether Raisel Iglesias will be back next season.
His dominant run to end the season (a 0.39 ERA in his last 23 appearances) turned an easy decision to let him walk into a major decision. He can also ask for a higher payday than he would have gotten the way he was pitching earlier this year.
Iglesias made $16 million this season, and the Braves will need to decide if they want to roll the dice with him as well. Arguably, Kinley’s low price tag could make it easier for the Braves to hang on to Iglesias. He can make it easier to make other pricier moves, too. This is just one example.
Should Iglesias walk, Kinley can help ease the loss. If Iglesias sticks around, the two could potentially remain a force together.
If Joe Jimenez comes back strong, then the three pitchers could be a strong trio of veteran arms for a Braves team looking to show 2025 was an off-year.
The Braves have some decisions to weigh this offseason. This should be an easy one to knock out and move on to the next task.