What FanGraphs Projects for Braves Acuña's Season Upon His Return
The long wait is over. Ronald Acuña Jr. is making his return to the Atlanta Braves. The Braves formally announced his return Thursday night, and he’s being activated on Friday. He’ll be in the lineup in time for the start of the home series against the San Diego Padres.
The Braves have chosen to take their time with their star so that he can return at 100%. The projections expect that patience to pay off. FanGraphs projects that Acuña will play in 100 games for the Braves this season and have a slash line of .302/.394/.532. During that time, they also project he’ll hit 22 home runs, drive in 60 runs, steal 34 bases and finish with a 4.4 fWAR.
If the projections hit the nail on the head, Acuña will push for a 30-30 season in just 100 games this season. That would electrify the lineup in a hurry. Some players would kill to finish with a fWAR even near 4.4 over 162 games.
Getting that power back in the lineup should be expected. He’s hit 40 home runs in a season twice and the power was on full display during his rehab assignment. He hit two home runs and a potential third home run went off the top of the wall.
What should be taken with a grain of salt is the projection that he’ll steal 34 bases. His baserunning future is still somewhat in limbo, and he’s also just coming off his recovery from a torn ACL. If Acuña gets back to his usual base-stealing business, it likely won’t be at that level quickly enough for him to swipe that many bags. Over 162, he might still swipe this many. Not over 100.
Many want to see that 40-70 ability back on the field. He’s likely still capable of it. However, when trying to maintain his long-term health, the bat might have to remain the focus. He’s still an MVP-caliber player if he does.
The Braves take on the Padres for a three-game series. First pitch is currently scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Friday.