Finding Playing Time for Drake Baldwin Logical Next Move for Braves
Drake Baldwin's stellar rookie run has been one of the few bright spots during the Atlanta Braves sluggish season. He's followed up winning rookie of the month with two home runs during the three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In 125 plate appearances across 39 games, Baldwin is batting .310 with a .886 OPS, seven home runs and 18 RBIs. He's not on the ballot for starting the All-Star Game, but he's a write-in candidate and could potentially be selected for the reserves. He's hitting at an All-Star level, especially for a catcher.
Those catching abliities have also continued to improve too. So far this season, he's nailed six runners trying to steal and has a .992 fielding percentage.
With the bats continuing to look out of character, there has to be a way to get him into the lineup more. Giving him more chances to be the starting catcher helps, but taking Murphy out of the lineup doesn't help the team. He could be a designated hitter too, but that's Marcell Ozuna's spot.
While a case to make him a DH has been made on Atlanta Braves on SI before, the issues surrounding the move have to be acknowledged. If Baldwin starts a game at DH, he can't be moved to catcher without forfeiting the DH per MLB rules. Like with Murphy, removing Ozuna doesn't help.
Experimenting with Baldwin at another position could be a potential solution. It's a gamble, but it could be worth it to have him playing every day. Sacrificing defense for offense isn't a new strategy for the Braves either. They rolled with Jorge Soler in right field last season to get his bat in after he was acquired at the deadline.
Left field would be the most logical option to try out. You're not changing things up the other outfield positions nor first base, second base, third base or designated hitter. Those positions are locked in with mainstays. Left field has been in flux all season with the two current bats - Alex Verdugo and Eli White - have been slumping after initially making an impact.
The adjustment period could have its drawbacks. He could have misplays in the field that cost the team. That can offset any offenive impact. It would be up to the Braves to decide if its worth the risk. Regardless of how they go about, getting this bat in more needs to happen.
Now that they're 27 - 34 and 11 1/2 games back from first place, they need to try whatever they can to get back on track.