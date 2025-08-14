Joey Wentz Becoming Pitcher Braves Drafted Him to Be
Every player who has played a game in Major League Baseball brings their own unique story to the table. Some are more similar than others, but each story is a player's own nonetheless. Atlanta Braves pitcher Joey Wentz managed to find a path that stands out among others.
He's the team's former first-round pick and is in the starting rotation. On the surface, that checks. You take a guy poised to be part of the future, and he eventually gets to that point.
Wentz was dealt the long and winding road to the point. Instead of point A to point B, there was also a point C and a point D before ultimately reaching point E.
At the 2019 trade deadline, the Braves shipped him off to the Detroit Tigers in a package that netted them reliever Shane Greene. Detroit is where he'd make his debut in 2022, but not where he'd stick.
Nearly three seasons after his debut, the Tigers designated him for assignment, and the Pirates claimed him off waivers. He'd spend time on the waiver again two more times, going to the Twins as well, before the Braves picked him back up about a month ago. He'd had long-relief experience, and the Braves needed it.
After he pitched three scoreless innings in relief against the Cardinals on July 12, he was moved up to the starting role. He then tossed four scoreless. A man who struggled to stay in one place for too long was finding a home.
He's had his ups and downs since joining the rotation. It's par for the course. But a 2.83 ERA in six outings shows that something is starting to click.
"Yeah, I feel pretty good right now," Wentz said after his most recent start. "I think I'm just trying to execute as much as I can, and I've done that."
He added he's trying to keep things simple in his mindset and take things day by day. The fewer moving parts, both physically and mentally, the better.
"I think that's how they have to approach it," Manager Brian Snitker said. "Just keep an even keel type thing, and, you know, he's been around a little bit now, so I love that he's taking advantage of a really nice opportunity.
The Braves picked him up as depth and ended up with a starting pitcher who could stick around for the long haul. Snitker couldn't be happier with the addition.
"It's been way more than we could ever imagine," Snitker said of Wentz exceeding expectations. "...It's been really good. Just the strike throwing and the pitch mix."
Eventually, other starters are going to come back - maybe not enough to challenge his spot this season, but come Spring Training, it'll happen. This doesn't even include prospects or free-agent pickups who could fight for the job.
It's a good problem to have. The Braves have had to deal with not having enough options the last two seasons, and they might finally be at a point where they can truly pick and choose. Wentz's emergence will play a role in that.