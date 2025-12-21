Former Longtime Braves Outfielder Albert Hall Dead at 67

Longtime member of the Atlanta Braves, Albert Hall, has died at the age of 67. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

He saw action for the team in the outfield in 355 games spanning from 1981 to 1988. He also played in 20 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 1989 season, his last in the major leagues.

While he didn’t see much action in the majors, he still managed to find his way into the Braves' history books. Hall hit for the cycle on Sept. 23, 1987, during a game against the Houston Astros at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. He completed the cycle with a triple in the bottom of the ninth inning.

In Atlanta’s 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros, Hall led off the bottom of the first with a single and the bottom of the fifth with a double. In the sixth, Hall hit a solo home run to tie the score at 4-4. In that ninth inning, he ended the game by scoring on a wild pitch.

It was the first time in 77 years that a Braves player had accomplished this feat. It was the first time since they moved to Atlanta that this had occurred. Since then, it’s only happened four times (by three players). The next occurrence wouldn't come until 2008, meaning that he was the only Braves player in almost the span of a century to hit for the cycle.

That season also proved to be the best of Hall's career. In 92 games, he batted .284 with a .770 OPS and swiped 33 of his 67 career bases. He hit three of his five career home runs and drove in 24 of his 53 creer home runs as well.

He was a sixth round pick out of Birmingham, Ala., by the franchise in 1977. During his minor league career, he stole 455, bringing his professional total to 522. In total, he played 12 seasons in the Braves organization.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI