Los Angeles Angels 2025 Team Should Look Familiar to Atlanta Braves
There seems to be a trend happening here. Atlanta Braves players are heading west to California - again. This time, it’s not a Freddie Freeman to Dodgers situation. It’s a mass arrival to Anaheim.
Three members of the 2024 Atlanta Braves will be members of the 2025 Los Angeles Angels - so far. We wait to find out if they snatch up anybody else over the winter.
On that note, here are the Atlanta Braves of Anaheim so far.
Travis d’Arnaud, Catcher
Shortly after the Braves declined his $8 million club option for next season, the Angels inked d’Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal.
d’Arnaud finishes his Braves career after five seasons and 384 games in an Atlanta uniform. He batted .251 with 60 home runs and 207 RBIs in that time.
It won’t be his first stint in California. He played a single game with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019 before heading to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Jorge Soler, Designated Hitter
The Soler trade to the Angels was one of the first actions the Braves took this offseason. They flipped him and his entire contract to Anaheim in exchange for pitcher Griffin Canning.
Soler finishes his latest Braves stint as a rental for the second time in the last four seasons. The first time saw him win a World Series and take home MVP honors. The second saw the Braves get swept out of the Wild Card series.
However, he can say he put up some of his best numbers as a Braves. His .868 OPS and 135 OPS+ are the best he’s had on any team by a sizable margin.
We’ll see if this translates to success with the Angels.
Sal Fasano, Catching Coach (Now Assistant Pitching Coach)
This trend didn’t stop with players. It’s on the coaching staff too.
Fasano was with the Braves from 2018 to 2024, all but two seasons of the Brian Snitker Era. In theory, he would get to continue working with d'Arnaud. After all, he was the Braves catching coach.
However, the reports say he will be the assitant pitching coach. We'll see how that works out.