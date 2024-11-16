Three Bold Predictions for the Atlanta Braves Offseason
The MLB offseason is still young, giving the Atlanta Braves a long road ahead to make some key decisions. Those decisions will be pivotal to the outcome of the upcoming 2025 season.
Now, we can only predict what the Braves will do - so predict we shall.
Without further ado, here are three bold offseason predictions for the Atlanta Braves.
Braves acquire Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner
So, they aren’t signing Willy Adames? Not in this prediction. With all the teams vying for his services, the Braves seem extremely likely to be outbid.
While they already made the trade for Nick Allen, he’s not going to be an everyday option. The Braves could still very well go back to the trade market to improve their offensive woes at the position. While we have discussed Bo Bichette here before, we're projecting that won't happen either.
For that reason, we’re predicting the Braves go after Cubs shortstop, Nico Hoerner. He’s come up as a potential Braves trade candidate before. ESPN’s Jeff Passan also recently wrote that he is a prime Cubs trade candidate.
“The Cubs don't have to trade the 27-year-old this winter, but with Matt Shaw big-league-ready, they could use Hoerner to land a starting pitcher. Hoerner's ability to play shortstop as well is appealing to teams interested in middle-infield help.”
While it doesn’t look that way with Fried and Morton being free agents the Braves had the pitching options to make this trade happen. The prospect pool is deep for arms and Ian Anderson’s best chance at playing time could be elsewhere.
Michael Soroka returns...on a Minor League deal
Soroka was once a young, promising arm for the Braves. In his first full season, Soroka was an all-star, finished second to Pete Alonso in Rookie of the Year voting and received Cy Young votes.
Since then, he batted injuries and then had an anemic performance in 2024 along with the rest of the Chicago White Sox - if I am to understate their season that way.
But the Braves need bullpen options. Raisel Iglesias will be missing in action for potentially all of 2025 and AJ Minter could be departing in free agency. The 27-year-old former Braves is now hitting the market. He’s not to have teams bidding for his services, but he’s worth getting a minor league deal with a spring training invite to earn his way to a big-league roster next season.
The Braves love to revive careers and run it back with former talent. There are no guarantees Soroka actually ends up in the bullpen, but to the Braves, it’ll be worth a shot.
Braves tender Ramón Laureano
This feels like a bold prediction just because of the uncertainty. But Laureano made for a great addition to the Braves during the 2024 season. In 67 games in Atlanta, Laureano slashed .296/.327/.505 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs. He was on a 162-game pace for 24 home runs and 70 RBIs.
That sounds like a quality option in left field. Jarred Kelenic is a failed experiment at this point, and Laureano outshined him when it mattered most last season.
An equally viable option would likely cost more on the free-agent market. They’re also going to need someone to cover right field while Ronald Acuña Jr. recovers early in the season.
It makes more than enough sense for the Braves to make the move.