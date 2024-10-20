Trade With Cubs Could Solve Braves Shortstop Dilemma
The Atlanta Braves are in need of a new shortstop. While the top names on the market, such as Willy Adames and Bo Bichette, come up in almost every discussion, the Braves could solve their dilemma through another avenue.
Chicago Cubs on SI’s Lindsay Crosby suggested that the Atlanta Braves could acquire Nico Hoerner from the Cubs in a trade to bolster the shortstop position.
Crosby wrote that the Cubs would benefit from adding a contact bat with a strong glove.
“Hoerner, by comparison, offers elite defense and offensive consistency that could further solidify Atlanta’s lineup,” Crosby wrote. “His defensive versatility and experience at both second base and shortstop make him a valuable asset.”
In 151 games with the Cubs in 2024, Hoerner batted .273 with a .708 OPS, seven home runs and 48 RBIs. He also stole 31 bases, so he would provide a nice threat on the basepaths.
He won a Gold Glove for his efforts at second base in 2023.
Those stolen bases could come in handy, especially if Ronald Acuña Jr. could potentially be more conservative on the basepaths starting next season. They also wouldn’t have to worry about losing Arcia’s glove when they’re adding someone who’s just as good in the infield.
Depending on the trade, Braves fans could get behind this move. But that’s the catch. As part of this deal, Crosby suggests the Braves trade top catching prospect Drake Baldwin to acquire Hoerner. It would be a one-for-one swap.
Baldwin was the team’s Minor League Player of the Year in 2024. The idea of handing over such a valuable prospect for Hoerner created some hesitancy for me - but I get the logic. Hoerner is an established Major Leauger with a proven upside. That comes at a cost. It’s also not as bad when you consider the one-for-one swap. Options like Bo Bichette would be way more expensive, even after the injury-ridden down year.
While it feels more like a “Plan B” type of offseason move, this trade has win-win validity to it.