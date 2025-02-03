Three Reunion Free-Agent Options to Bolster Braves Bullpen
Now that the outfield has been addressed with the addition of Jurickson Profar, the Atlanta Braves can focus on pitching reinforcements. While the array of minor league deals and pitching prospects already gives them some options to try out, they’d benefit from signing a more proven arm.
There are some former Braves still on the market, so we can add the reunion angle to potential aid to the relief corp. Makes it a little more fun.
On that note, here are three possible reunion options that the Braves could still sign - or re-sign, I guess, depending on how you look at it.
Craig Kimbrel
Project Salary: $7.9 million
If reunions are being discussed, then Kimbrel is the first guy that needs to be looked at. This is a polarizing choice. There was a time when he was one of the best closers in baseball. Since the Red Sox 2018 championship run, he’s been very inconsistent.
Over his last six seasons, he’s had a lackluster 3.90 ERA, but that’s an average. He’s had two all-star seasons but also has had an ERA over 5.00 in a season three times. One of those seasons was with Baltimore last season (5.33).
For the early-2010s nostalgia, it would be great to see him in a Braves uniform again. It would make for a nice storyline that he circles back at the end of what could be a Hall-of-Fame career.
However, whether or not it’s beneficial to the bullpen is up in the air. The lower salary at least makes it worth considering.
Drew Smyly
Projected Salary: $3.3 million
The Braves could use another lefty arm in the bullpen. Smyly could make for an affordable option who is still on the market.
Smyly finished his 2024 season with a 3.84 ERA. However, heading before Sept. 9, he had a 2.78 ERA. He just unraveled a bit at the end.
Kenley Jansen
Projected Salary: $14.7 million
Not that the Braves need another righty in the bullpen, but Jensen could at least provide a stopgap for Joe Jimenez for the setup role. He finished the season with a 3.29 ERA. Take away one outing where he gave up four earned runs in a third of an inning, and he has a 2.65 ERA in the 53 other appearances.
Even at 37 years old, he’s a reliable arm in the bullpen. The Braves still have the luxury tax space to make this signing. Yes, it’s better to put this type of money toward a starter, but if that rotation help doesn’t come about, they could make a move for bullpen help.
Previous interest in Tanner Scott and Jeff Hoffman reveals that willingness to spend in this area.