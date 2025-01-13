REPORT: Braves Balk at Signing All-Star Reliever After Failed Physical
The Atlanta Braves reportedly came close to the long-awaited free agent signing this offseason. However, they opted to back out.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, right-handed relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman had a potential deal that fell through because he failed a physical with the Braves’ medical staff. He also failed a physical with the Baltimore Orioles before ultimately agreeing to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Hoffman and the Blue Jays agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal on Friday. There was no information provided as to what a deal with the Braves would have been.
The 32-year-old went 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and 10 saves last season in 68 appearances with the Phillies and earned his first All-Star nod.
According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, Hoffman and the Baltimore Orioles reached an agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract earlier last week.
However, the Orioles backed out after Hoffman’s physical. According to Murray, two sources say it was his right shoulder. The Orioles ultimately signed right-hander Andrew Kittredge to a one-year, $10 million contract on Friday instead.
We are unable to confirm if he passed a physical with the Blue Jays as that was not included in the reports. We do know that talks with the Blue Jays “accelerated” following his failed physical with the Orioles.
Given the injury problems the Braves dealt with last season, it’s not a surprise they balked at potentially adding a shoulder injury into the mix. They already have a key reliever, Joe Jimenez, potentially missing all of next season.
But it does show the Braves' lack of activity has not been without trying. They’ve been in on Hoffman. It’s been confirmed they were in on shortstop Willy Adames before he signed with the Giants.
The Braves are looking for the right signing. It will come, and based on these updates, they aren’t going to force it to make something happen.