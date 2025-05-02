Three Storylines to Watch Out For In Braves Vs Dodgers Series
The Atlanta Braves are up against the Los Angeles Dodgers to start their next homestand. It's a big three games coming up. It's the first rematch of the season for the Braves with plenty of narratives circling it.
Here are three storylines to watch as the Braves and Dodgers series gets underway.
Braves Redemption From 0-7 Start Reaches Key Series
The last time these two teams faced off, the Braves got swept to fall to 0-7 on the season. Meanwhile, the Dodgers improved to 8-0. Since then, the Braves have actually outperformed the Dodgers by record. In the last 23 games, the Braves are 14-9, and the Dodgers are 13-10.
This series is going to be pivotal in showing who the Braves really are. If the Dodgers come in and put on a clinic again, a lot of the recent good will they've earned back will be lost again.
Say the Braves lose the series to have a combined record of 1-8 against the Dodgers and Padres while having a winning record against those that have mainly been sub-.500 teams. It makes the turnaround narrative a harder sell.
The Braves don't have to sweep. Just taking two out of three would be enough of a statement.
A Reunion Filled Series
Sure, Freeman has now been on the Dodgers for three seasons, but his return is forever relevant. This time, he returns to town as the 2024 World Series MVP. It re-sparked the debate on whether the Braves should have let him wear any other uniform - an off-year by the Braves' current first baseman helped with that too.
So far this season, Freeman has a .319 average with a 1.045 OPS, five home runs and 17 RBIs. He missed the Braves series in Los Angeles due to an ankle sprain.
Eddie Rosario had another reunion with the Braves just in time to see his former team. The Braves outfielder was with the Dodgers from the start of Spring Training until he was DFA'd on April 25. Rosario went 1-for-4 across two games with the Dodgers. He went 0-for-3 in his return to the Braves.
Spencer Schwellenbach Gets Another Big Game Test
The narrative is this guy loves the big games, and he has the stats to back it up. In 17 starts against teams above .500, Schwellenbach has a 2.72 ERA. Meanwhile, he has a 4.14 ERA against below-.500 teams.
He had a strong start against the Dodgers last season. He pitched six innings of two-run ball allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six.
His dominance against winning teams has mainly held up apart from a mediocre outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks April 27. The Braves are going to need a signature outing from the sophomore righty to take the series.