Top Deadline Trades in Atlanta Braves History
The MLB Trade Deadline is a crucial time for deciding the World Series winner nearly every season. Someone on some team will be moved to a team that comes out on top in October. The Atlanta Braves have had their share of crucial deadline moves, both as buyers and sellers.
On the day of the deadline, here are four of the top trades in Atlanta Braves' history.
NOTE: These trades are in chronological order. Trades from the Milwaukee and Boston eras were not considered.
Braves Flip Doyle Alexander For Future Hall of Famer
Sometimes, the best trades aren't when a team is buying but when selling.
The Detroit Tigers were in the American League East division race in August 1987 and were looking to bolster the starting rotation. The Braves had 36-year-old starting pitcher Doyle Alexander.
Back then, there was still a second MLB trade deadline and the move was possible.
Braves scout John Hagemann was interested in acquiring the Tigers’ 22nd-round pick, John Smoltz, in return. According to the Baseball Hall of Fame, then-general manager Bobby Cox had no clue who Smoltz was. But Hagemann loved his arm, so they made the move.
Smotlz stuggled early in his career but ended up having a Hall of Fame career and being part of one of the greatest starting rotations in MLB history.
Crime Dog Arrives in Atlanta
We tend to associate deadline pick ups with rentals or short-term acquisitions. This pick up netted them a big bat for four and a half seasons.
In the summer of 1993, the San Diego Padres were looking to offload McGriff’s $4 million salary, and the Braves needed a bat. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Braves’ .246 batting average was the lowest in the league, and they were ranked near the bottom in runs scored.
McGriff was even better upon arrival than when he played in San Diego in 1993. Before the trade, he slashed .275/.361/.497. After the trade, he slashed .310/.392/.612. He finished fourth in MVP voting.
He'd go on to be part of the Braves 1995 World Series-winning team as part of his Hall of Fame career.
Braves Acquire Luis Polonia Before Waiver Wire Deadline
August trades have been pretty good for this team. The 1995 Braves took advantage of that deadline to acquire outfielder Luis Polonia from the Yankees on Aug. 11. A trade that is no longer possible ended up being pivotal.
After a decent showing down the stretch in the regular season, Polonia proved to be a key postseason bat. In the World Series, he batted .286 with a home run and four RBIs. In Game 1, he came off the bench and drove in Fred McGriff in a pinch-hit situation.
In Game 4, he drove in Marquis Grissom on a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning.
The Braves went on to win the World Series for the first time since 1957 and for the first time in Atlanta.
Braves Acquire World Series MVP in Flurry of Trades
The Braves made a surprising decision to be buyers at the 2021 Trade Deadline. They were under .500 and eight games back of a playoff. General Manager Alex Anthopoulos made a few strategic trades including acquiring outfielder Jorge Soler.
The man who was batting .192 at the deadline became a World Series hero. He batted .300 with a 1.191 OPS with three home runs and six RBIs. His third home run is forever part of Braves lore. He belted a three-run home run in Game 6 to put the Braves ahead and seal their first World Series title since 1995.
The MLB Trade Deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday. You never know what can come about from the decisions made.