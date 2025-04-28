Two Braves Relievers Who Should Be Considered For Closer Role
The Atlanta Braves haven’t been able to escape their bullpen headaches yet this season, but there are a couple of avenues they could take to alleviate it. One they could immediately address with in-house options is the closer role.
Raisel Iglesias has struggled with keeping the ball in the yard this season. In five outings where he didn’t allow a home run, his ERA is 0.00. In appearances where he does give up a home run, his ERA is 12.60.
It could help the Braves to change things up. It would help their chances late in the game and perhaps help Iglesias figure things out in lower-pressure situations.
Two relievers have been nails this season, one righty and one lefty, and should get a shot at coming to close out the game. Those arms are setup man Daysbel Hernandez and Dylan Lee.
Both have an identical 2.19 ERA on the season with a number inflated by one outing in which they gave up two runs. Remove the two runs in 2/3 of an inning pitched against the Dodgers, and Hernandez has a 0.77 ERA. Remove the two runs in an inning pitched against the Phillies and Lee has a 0.79 ERA.
Hernandez recently came in to get the final four outs in the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals to secure the sweep. He pitched in the eighth inning or later in his last three appearances. He could just be moved back an inning.
Lee has primarily been a seventh-inning arm. However, in his most recent outing, he closed out the 10th inning against the Diamondbacks on Saturday to pick up his first save of the season. No strikeouts were necessary, even with the runner on second base to start the inning.
If Hernandez were to get the closer role, Lee could slide into the setup role. For the inverse, if the Braves like Hernandez in his current role, Lee could slide into the closer role.
The Braves would need to figure out the seventh-inning arm in that case, but the final two innings would be covered. Perhaps they could give a reliever from the minors a shot, be it Kimbrel when he’s ready or one of the pitchers who have been sent down despite having clean appearances. Assuming Ian Anderson doesn’t rejoin the rotation, the Braves could give him a shot in the bullpen.