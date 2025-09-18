What Current Pitching Prospects Indicate for Braves Future
Pitching, to say the least, has been a throbbing headache for the Atlanta Braves over the course of the 2025 season. The starting rotation, outside of Chris Sale, is unrecognizable from Opening Day, and the bullpen has been a revolving door except for a couple of mainstays.
However, some younger arms who are coming through the system provide an opportunity to ease the pressure as soon as next season.
More options mean the Braves will be better able to absorb the next blow. At this point, the assumption can’t be that the team can just get healthy and get going.
Triple-A Gwinnett features some arms that should be ready to step up in 2026. Standouts include prospect JR Ritchie, Dider Fuentes, Hayden Harris, Rolddy Muñoz, Lucas Braun and Blake Burkhalter.
Ritchie has been a rising prospect in the making throughout the season. After starting the season in High-A Rome, he’s made his way up to Triple-A and represented the organization in the All-Star Futures Game.
Fuentes made his debut this season. Some who watched him might be hesitant to include him on the list, but keep in mind he was called up prematurely. Before his season ended due to a shoulder injury, he was starting to find his footing in Triple-A
In the short term, these are young options to turn to. Eventually, the plan is that they become mainstays.
Braun and Burkhalter both made their way to Triple-A this season and have put on solid performances. The tricky thing will be to find spots for them in the rotation.
Ritchie and Fuentes appear to be the first two in line, but having options isn’t a bad thing. At any time, they could need the extra help. However, if they want to see Major League action, their services could be more useful in the bullpen. The Braves have been using certain relievers as long relief options, most notably former prospect Dylan Dodd.
These two could become young additions to the bullpen and provide an option as a spot starter if need be.
Harris and Muñoz recently made their Major League debuts and provide potential additions to the bullpen long term. Unlike Braun and Burkhalter, these two are already used as relievers, even in the minor leagues. This fast-tacks them to a spot in the majors.
They could help provide stability to a team that’s been shuffling the deck and seeing the bullpen get up there in age.
All the key arms in the bullpen are 30 years or older. Raisel Iglesias and Pierce Johnson are 35 and 34, respectively. It could help to have some youngblood added to the backend of the bullpen.
Both arms, especially Harris, have developed a solid track record. Harris has had a sub-1.00 ERA for virtually the entire MLB season. Like Ritichie, he took part in the Futures Game.
This isn’t meant to be a full substitute for getting external help, nor should it. If the Braves have a chance to bring in proven options, it’s the wise move to make.
However, having the depth built in-house creates a more stable game plan for the pitching staff. There are fewer reasons to scramble since there is help ready and waiting that will eventually become Plan A as well.
The headache is relieved en route to them becoming normal contributors. It’s a bit of an idealistic way to view the situation, but it’s still a potential luxury they haven’t exactly had as of late.