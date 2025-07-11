REPORT: Braves No. 6 Prospect Named Starting Pitcher for Futures Game
Atlanta Braves No. 6 prospect and right-hander JR Ritchie will be the starter for the Futures Game, according to sources.
This will be the second time this year that he's been given the starting job for a prospect game. He started the Spring Breakout game for the Braves back in March.
Along with Ritchie, left-hander Hayden Harris will be heading to the Futures Game. It has yet to be reported what the plan is for him in the game.
Ritchie has become one of the Braves' most intriguing prospects this season. He began his season with High-A Rome and earned a promotion to Double-A after seven starts. The standout game that earned him his promotion was the complete game shutout he tossed for the Emperors on May 10. He finished his High-A tenure with a 1.30 ERA. Through eight starts in Double-A, he has a 3.49 ERA across 38 2/3 innings pitched.
The chance to pitch in the game is one that he's not going to take for granted.
"You don't get a whole lot of opportunities like this, and especially coming up in the minor leagues," he said about selection to the Futures Game.
The All-Star Futures Game will take place at Truist Park on Saturday, July 12 at 4 p.m. The seven-inning game will feature top prospects from around Major League Baseball, who will be coached by Braves legends duirng the game.
Some of the notable inclusions are Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones, Fred McGriff and Tim Hudson.
The game will air on MLB Network and on MLB streaming platforms, such as MLB.tv.
It's a unique opportunity for the Braves' prospects to learn from team legends while also getting to play in their future MLB stadium in front of the home crowd.