What Sale's Return, Outlook of Rotation Means to Braves
Chris Sale's return to the Atlanta Braves starting rotation is imminent. Manager Brian Snitker said after the game that he's likely going to pitch on Saturday on the road during the Phillies series.
Getting fully healthy, along with reaching the playoffs, is no longer in the cards for this team, but getting someone back, especially of Sale's stature, is still that important.
"I mean, I think it helps up, and I think it helps the lineup too," fellow Braves rotation arm Bryce Elder said. "Just kind of have that staple there every week, even if in a bad week, it's not going to be very bad usually, you know. His stuff's so good. He's such a good competitor. So, means a lot to have him back. So, I'm looking forward to it."
He provides a reliable arm every fifth time through the rotation. Even if it feels long ago now, he's the reigning Cy Young Award winner in the National League, and he was pitching like it at the time of his injury.
In 15 starts, he has a 2.52 ERA, a 166 ERA+ and 114 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings of work. In his last 10 starts, he had a 1.23 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP with 82 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched. That absence of dominance has been felt as the Braves attempt to cobble together a patchwork rotation.
His presence simply helps build confidence around the clubhouse they believe in him. The same can be said about some arms who have stepped up while the starting rotation is battered and bruised.
Because of them, the patchwork looks much better than they ever hoped for it to look.
No. 7 prospect in the system, Hurston Waldrep, has been on a historic run over the last month, and Joey Wentz has been a solid addition to the rotation out of nowhere. While he was a top Braves draft pick years ago, he was picked off waivers in July from another team for depth. The fact that he still came full circle says a lot about him.
Manager Brian Snitker couldn't emphasize enough how big it was for these players to leave their mark down the stretch.
"I think it's good for the player to go out and leave a good impression when the season's over," Snitker said. "And, you know, going into Spring Training, I think it's very important for anybody, for players who get opportunities. They need to do good, so if they feel good about them when the season ends, and you're thinking about them for the future."
It's one of many reasons that teams don't just shut players down until next season when they get hurt and the season appears over. It's why players aren't going to just pack it up.
They have goals to still achieve. What happens now can determine their future. This doesn't just apply to the young guys or recent risers. This applies to Sale too. Not too long ago, he was seen as a gamble of an acquisition by the Braves.
Life can come at you fast, and they don't want to miss it.
This is the time to lock in a rotation spot for next year, and perhaps even get fans more excited for what they can bring to the table over a full season.