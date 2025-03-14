Braves' Austin Riley Exits Spring Training Game After Hit By Pitch
The Atlanta Braves collectively hoped as an organization that it would have better injury luck in 2025 than it did during 2024. But so far, that hasn't been the case.
On Friday, the bad injury luck continued for the Braves, as All-Star third baseman Austin Riley exited the game after getting hit by a pitch.
Riley took a pitch to his right hand during the first inning of Friday's Spring Training matchup versus the Washington Nationals. Riley remained in the game to run the bases but then didn't take the field in the top of the second.
The Braves announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Riley left the game as a precaution. The AJC's Justin Toscano tweeted that Riley was in obvious pain.
Nick Allen entered the game at third base for the Braves.
The scene was eerily similar to the one that happened with Riley against the Los Angeles Angels last summer. On Aug. 18, Riley suffered a hit by pitch on the right hand during the first inning versus the Angels.
Riley stayed in the contest to run the bases. But then he didn't play third base in the following half inning.
That was the last time Riley played during the 2024 season. He missed the final seven weeks of the season, including the playoffs, because of a fractured right wrist.
Riley returned healthy after the offseason. But Braves Country will collective hold its breath until the team has a more concrete update on the third baseman.
The team has already lost one of its starters this spring after a hit by pitch. Catcher Sean Murphy cracked a rib on a hit by pitch during an at-bat on Feb. 28. Murphy is not expected to be ready by Opening Day.
With the season opener now two weeks away, the Braves are likely to take every precaution necessary to ensure Riley will not have to be out to begin the regular season as Murphy will.
Riley finished the 2024 season with a .256/.322/.461 slash line along with 19 home runs, 56 RBI and 63 runs in 469 plate appearances over 110 games. But healthy until the hit by pitch Friday, Riley is expected to bounce back with bigger numbers in 2025.
Over his six-year career, Riley has posted a .272 batting average and .840 OPS. Over the past four seasons, he's averaged 32 home runs, 33 doubles, 88 RBI and 90 runs per season.