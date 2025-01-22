Former Braves Closer Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Andrew Jones will have to wait at least one more year for baseball immorality. But a formerAtlanta Braves player will be part of the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame class.
Ex-closer Billy Wagner received 82.5% of the vote, eclipsing the 75% threshold required to make the Hall of Fame. Wagner pitched the final season of his 16-year MLB career in Atlanta.
With the Braves in 2010,Wagner registered a 7-2 record with a 1.43 ERA. He posted 37 saves with a 0.865 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 69.1 innings as well.
In 2010, Wagner made his seventh All-Star appearance. His first came in 1999 with the Houston Astros. Wagner also made the All-Star team with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
Wagner spent a majority of his career, along with the first nine seasons of his MLB stint, with the Astros. He then pitched two seasons for the Phillies and four for the Mets. Wagner split the 2009 campaign with the Mets and Boston Red Sox.
Despite only pitching for the Braves in 2010, the organization treated him as one of the franchise's legends upon news of his induction.
Wagner, who was in his 10th and final year of eligibility on the BBWAA ballot, finished his career with 422 saves and a 2.31 ERA. He also averaged 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings and registered a 0.998 WHIP in 903 career innings.
In 16 MLB seasons, Wagner surpassed the 30-save mark nine times. He led the MLB in relief appearances during the 2003 and 2005 seasons.
Wagner will join former outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and starting pitcher CC Sabathia in the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame class. Dick Allen and Dave Parker will also enter the Hall as selections from the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.
As much as Braves Country will celebrate Wagner, there's a level of disappointment that Jones again failed to reach the necessary votes to also receive enshirement.
Of the players who didn't make the cut this year, fellow former outfielder Carlos Beltrán was the next closest with 70.3% of the votes. Jones received 66.2%.
No other player had more than 40% of the vote on this year's ballot.
Jones was in his eighth year of eligibility on the BBWAA ballot. He will have two more opportunities to pick up a few more votes to reach the necessary 75% to make the Baseball Hall of Fame.