Braves Legendary Outfielder Falls Short Again in Hall of Fame Voting
Former Atlanta Braves star outfielder Andruw Jones gained votes on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot but ultimately fell short again.
He finished the 2025 vote with 66.2% of the vote, an increase from 61.6% of the vote in 2024. This final tally falls short of even the projections that had him missing. Projections had him climbing above the 70% mark in the voting. This was based on 179 public ballots. Turns out the bulk of those who voted for him were the ones who went public.
It just goes to show how large the margin for error can be in some of these projections.
All-Star festivities will have to forgo including his induction celebration. But perhaps this could mean there’s something to look forward to in 2026.
Jones has two more years of eligibility for induction via voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Should he miss during that time, he can be inducted by the Veteran’s Committee.
He’s made strides over the years. He started off with just 7.3% of the vote - barely staying on. So one last big push should do it.
During his time with the Braves, Jones won all 10 of his Gold Gloves, made all five of his All-Star appearances. In 2005, he was the runner-up in NL MVP voting behind Albert Pujols. For his career, he hit 434 home runs and drove in 1,289 RBIs.
At the very least, there will be a former Brave heading to the Hall of Fame. Closer Billy Wagner spent his final season in Atlanta in 2010. He’s certainly going in as an Astros but the Braves could choose to include him in the upcoming festivities because of they’ll be included on his plaque.